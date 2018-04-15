Rangely Pick-Up Days April 24-26

RANGELY | For seniors 65 years of age or disabled individuals, The Town of Rangely public works department will pick up debris and rubbish by appointment only. Qualified persons must make an appointment by April 24. Please sign your Rio Blanco County landfill coupon and give it to the public works personnel when they pick up debris or drop by Town Hall prior to the pick-up day. Public works will start picking up items on April 24 and continue through the morning of April 26. All items must be in the alley or left by the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, April 26. The property owner will be responsible to dispose of anything placed on the curb after 7 a.m. Unless you are a qualified person for the town pick up, all other citizens needing to dispose of items should make other arrangements or contact your local trash service. No tires, batteries, hazardous materials, electronics or refrigerators/freezers unless they are tagged freon-free. To schedule an appointment or for more information please call Town Hall during normal business hours Monday through Friday at 970-675-8476.
