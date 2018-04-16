Register for community ed classes now

MEEKER | Spring CNCC Community Education Classes starting in April and May are open for registration, and due one week prior to class starts. Don’t miss these opportunities to learn or create something new! Social Media Marketing: Next Steps – April 9, 16 – Refine your business marketing. Introduction to Plein Air – April 14, 15 – Enjoy a weekend of painting outdoors. Summer Main Dish Salads- April 18 – Chef Karla will help spark summer entertaining and meals. Cottage Food Training – May 9 – Learn the specifics of the CO Cottage Food Act for operating a food business out of your home or selling at Farmers Markets. Senior tuition discounts available. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesday or Wednesday to complete registrations. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 970-878-4145 or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.
Related Articles
Time capsule suggestions needed
October 13, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
A new courtyard on the Rangely Campus is under construction and will be the home of a time capsule commemorating the last 50 years of Colorado Northwestern Community College. The courtyard under the trees will […]
Summer classes offered through CNCC
June 25, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | There are several later-starting summer classes offered through Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Meeker branch, including: Related
‘Waving Hands Review’ seeks submissions
February 13, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC | The ninth annual publication of “Waving Hands Review,” the literature and arts magazine of Colorado Northwestern Community College, will publish this spring. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15. For submission guidelines and […]
Leave a Reply