RPD Ridge Bridge training July 26

RANGELY | The next Ridge Bridge Training will held July 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. The training will be held at the Rangely Police Department. The community is welcome to attend the training. You can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/child-abuse-and-river-bridge-101-tickets-47329624180. The case review meeting will start at 11:30 a.m., and this is reserved for MDT members only.
