Take the time to be heard

RANGELY | The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Rio Blanco County and the Douglas Creek Conservation District cordially invites the public to attend their Fiscal Year 2018 Local Working Group (LWG) meeting July 10, 2018, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The purpose of this annual LWG meeting is to bring together conservation stakeholders to discuss conservation topics and issues, and to set local conservation priorities to help farmers, ranchers and private landowners conserve and manage the natural resources.

The meeting also updates attendees on recent conservation efforts and allows for an opportunity to collect public input to help guide future conservation activities. Through regular identification of conservation opportunities, effective Farm Bill investments can continue to benefit Rio Blanco County. Farmers, ranchers, conservationists, and others interested in obtaining federal technical and financial assistance to improve private lands are invited to participate.

For more information, please contact Kendall Smith, district conservationist, at 970-329-3156 or Tristan Nielsen, district manager, at 970-878-9838.

