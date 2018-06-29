Two ribbon cuttings June 29

MEEKER | The Meeker Chamber of Commerce will be having two ribbon cuttings Friday, June 29, for new businesses in town. At 10 a.m. they will be cutting the ribbon for Western Slope In-Home Care at 685 Main St., Ste. 5, and at 10:15 a.m. they will be cutting the ribbon for the Red Rooster Sandwich shop at 265 6th St.
