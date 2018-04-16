‘Win a Tree’ essay contest

MEEKER | Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District will be celebrating Arbor Day with the chance to win one of three trees. To be eligible to win a tree, the public is invited to write a one page essay titled “Why I Want a Tree” and submit it to guest services at the Meeker Recreation Center by April 20. Essay must include a name and contact number. The top three essays will each win a tree. ERBM staff will help with the planting of each awarded tree. Essay winners will be revealed at an Arbor Day tree planting celebration at noon on April 27 at Town Park.
Related Articles
Participation up in Road Rash Triathlon
July 2, 2013 Bobby Gutierrez 0
MEEKER I “The kid participation was up and the adult participation was down a little, but it was still a great event,” ERBM Recreation and Parks District coordinator Nicole Dupire said of the annual Road […]
Coed softball league crowns new champion
August 19, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0
MEEKER I After two months of scheduled games and a double-elimination tournament, a new champion was crowned in the 2016 Coed Softball league, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Parks District. Six teams started the […]
First aid class Saturday, Feb 10 in Meeker
February 6, 2018 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The ERBM Recreation and Park District will be hosting a First Aid/CPA/AED class on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Meeker Recreation Center multipurpose room. Interested individuals 12 years of […]
Leave a Reply