‘Win a Tree’ essay contest

MEEKER | Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District will be celebrating Arbor Day with the chance to win one of three trees. To be eligible to win a tree, the public is invited to write a one page essay titled “Why I Want a Tree” and submit it to guest services at the Meeker Recreation Center by April 20. Essay must include a name and contact number. The top three essays will each win a tree. ERBM staff will help with the planting of each awarded tree. Essay winners will be revealed at an Arbor Day tree planting celebration at noon on April 27 at Town Park.
Related Articles
Park renovations…
March 22, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
ERBM family ice fishing day Jan. 7
January 6, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
Meeker | The ERBM Recreation & Park District Family Ice Fishing Day will occur on Saturday, Jan. 7 from noon until 4 p.m. at Lake Avery. The ice is ready. For more information, please contact […]
Chowing down…
January 18, 2016 Sean McMahon 0
After some tough sled racing, it was time for everyone to refill their tanks with a hot dog/chili lunch served by Wendll’s. There were hot drinks, hot dogs, chili with or without onions and sour […]
Leave a Reply