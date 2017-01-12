Women’s unarmed self-defense class Jan. 13

MEEKER | Women’s Unarmed Self-Defense Class offered this Friday, Jan. 13 from 1-5 p.m. at the school administration building gym located at 555 Garfield St. in Meeker. This class is being offered in Meeker through a sponsorship of Kevin Amack State Farm Insurance at a reduced rate of $25 per participant (normal pricing is $50). Class size is limited. Reserve your spot ASAP for this class by enrolling at State Farm insurance: 628 Main St. in Meeker, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A check for $25, made out to Defenders USA is required to reserve your spot. For questions contact Kevin Amack at 878-4036 or 970-261-8616.

