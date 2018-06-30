WREA Member Survey underway

MEEKER | Listening to the membership is a daily priority for White River Electric Association but every two years it conducts a telephone and online survey to get specific feedback on everything from customer service to renewable energy and reliability. About 300 members will be randomly selected and contacted to participate in the survey which takes about 5 minutes. The member survey began this week. “We wanted to let people know it is a WREA survey and we appreciate members’ willingness to participate in it. We also want folks to know that it is not a scam or telemarketer selling something,” said Trina Zagar-Brown, WREA member services manager and general counsel. “These survey results provide us with valuable information as we work to best serve our members.” WREA will review the survey results with the membership at its annual meeting on Sept. 12. Please call WREA at 970-878-5041 with additional questions.
