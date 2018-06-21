Youth Mental Health First Aid Training

RANGELY | Friday, June 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CNCC Weiss Conference Room, 500 Kennedy Dr., in Rangely. Free, sponsored by Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership. Youth Mental Health first aid is an evidence-based, public health training program that teaches participants the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges or crisis, what to do in an emergency and where to turn for help. Topics include depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicide, panic attacks, psychosis and substance use disorder. This class is open to the public and is appropriate for individuals who spend time with youth ages 12-18: social workers, youth counselors, teachers, coaches, school staff, parents, family members, etc. Participants must be 18+, and no prior training is required. Register online at http://www.mhfaco.org/findclass/attend/332. Space is limited. Lunch provided. Contact svalentino@ncchealthpartnership.org with any questions.

