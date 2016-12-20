35,000 …

December 20, 2016 Niki Turner Meeker, Slider 0

In celebration of their 35th anniversary, the ERBM Recreation & Park District has been promoting the goal of reaching 35,000 visits in 2016. This feat was reached on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. when the 35,000th visitor signed in for the day. Meeker’s Suzan Pelloni was awarded with some ERBM gear, a gift card and applause from staff.
Throughout the next day, a hospitality table with treats was set up for all the patrons as a token of ERBM’s thanks. The first 100 visitors after the goal was reached were also given the chance to win Chamber Bucks and other goodies.
The yearly appreciation drawing is happening now until Dec. 21. Come place your name in the box for a chance to win a free membership or a center gift card. The annual 50 percent blitz membership sale will take place Jan. 2-15. This is your only chance to get an annual membership for 50 percent off in 2017.
The ERBM board and staff would like to thank all patrons and supporters of the District. Thank you for making 2016 a year to remember.
Courtesy Photo

Related Articles

communitycalendar
Community Calendar

Community Calendar: November 24, 2016

November 24, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

– Thanksgiving modified hours at the Meeker Recreation Center. The center is closed Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. – A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 2 […]

Dirt work at the new Sanderson Hills Park has started and according to ERBM Recreation and Park District director Mike Weinbrecht, is part of Phase I, which also includes laying sod, planting trees and the completion of a walking path around the new park. Weinbrecht said Phase I should be completed by mid-October of this year.
Meeker

ERBM strategic plan draft presented

August 15, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I Consultants from GreenPlay, LLC, who were retained by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Park and Recreation District’s board of directors to facilitate development of strategic planning, presented a first draft of the strategic […]

No Picture
Meeker

Meeker Rec. Center to close for a week

May 10, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The Meeker Recreation Center will be closed for its annual shutdown beginning May 19 and continuing through May 27 in recognition of Memorial Day. Normal business hours will resume at 5 a.m. on […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply