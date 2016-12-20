In celebration of their 35th anniversary, the ERBM Recreation & Park District has been promoting the goal of reaching 35,000 visits in 2016. This feat was reached on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. when the 35,000th visitor signed in for the day. Meeker’s Suzan Pelloni was awarded with some ERBM gear, a gift card and applause from staff.

Throughout the next day, a hospitality table with treats was set up for all the patrons as a token of ERBM’s thanks. The first 100 visitors after the goal was reached were also given the chance to win Chamber Bucks and other goodies.

The yearly appreciation drawing is happening now until Dec. 21. Come place your name in the box for a chance to win a free membership or a center gift card. The annual 50 percent blitz membership sale will take place Jan. 2-15. This is your only chance to get an annual membership for 50 percent off in 2017.

The ERBM board and staff would like to thank all patrons and supporters of the District. Thank you for making 2016 a year to remember.

Courtesy Photo

