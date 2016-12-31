All’s well that ends well … December 31, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Slider 0 Caleb Bradford and his sister Kylee spent Monday night in their truck in below zero temperatures after getting stuck while hunting. The two hiked more than a mile to get cell service. An airplane dispatched by Moffat County spotted the 2001 Dodge truck, where the siblings were found warm and safe Tuesday morning. “We want to thank everyone for taking time from their families at Christmas to come find us,” Caleb said. “I’m just glad to be back into the little loving town of Meeker, Colo.—always make sure when you go hunting that you have extra supplies and are nice and packed up with food and blankets in case you have to stay the night out there. We are glad to be home.” The siblings got by overnight on a bag of Hershey Kisses, water and Gatorade Bobby Gutierrez photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
