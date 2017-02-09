Classifieds: February 9, 2017

Ads for 2/9/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS

Looking for a little something for your sweetie? Don’t forget The Upstairs Gallery•Ceramics, jewlery & fine art. 592 Main, Meeker. Upstairs

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church (144 S. Stanolind Ave.). Join us! For more information, call Heather Zadra at (970) 629-9937.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Auction Saturday, February 11, 10:am

1 Powerline Road Rifle, Co

Vehicles, trailers, tools, 4 wheelers, appliances, traps, zero turn riding mowers, boat, saddles, tack, feeders, watertanks, panels, steerhides, spurs, antiques, barber chairs, horse wagon, coins, ladders, camping items. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, (970)260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

Interested in having an Auction?

Call us about a sale for you!

**BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY**

DBLR Investments is looking for capitol/investors.Serious investors only please. $2500 min to $200,000 max. Contact Randy @ (970)878-4077 or email dblrinvestments@hotmail.com

**CHILDCARE**

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Caregivers needed in Rangely for in-home care for elderly and disabled individuals. No experience needed. Must be caring, compassionate and reliable. Call (720)837-0079.

**FARM & RANCH**

Hay for sale, horse quality. Small bales $6.00. (970)878-5122

**LOST & FOUND**

Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

Otter Box for an IPhone. Found on RBC Rd 129 on Friday, Dec 30. Call to identify. 970-878-3456

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

River Camp RV Park, Meeker,is seeking a couple with an RV to be Camp Hosts. Site furnished with all utilities paid, including propane. There is a 26′ camper with 1 slide-out available for the camp host if you don’t have your own RV. Duties include welcoming guests, collecting rent, reading electric meters, mowing and irrigating. The host will also receive $600/month, paid bi-monthly. All power equipment provided. Great job from April 1st to November 1st. If you would like this position or know someone who would be interested, call Walt Brown at 970-878-5677

Recreation Coordinator

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one full-time benefited Recreation Coordinator with an emphasis in athletics. Salary range $15.87-21.05/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in select phases of developing, implementing and coordinating recreational programs and special events to include gym supervision, officiating, coaching, working with youth of all ages and adults, recruiting and working with volunteer coaches, developing league schedules, assisting with summer camp, teen trips etc., and other recreational programs. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through February 20, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER

FOR SALE: 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

Residential Building Lots for Sale – 4-5 acre lots in West Rangely Subdivision. Gas, water, phone ,electric hookups at property line of all lots. Reasonably priced at $50,000 – $60,000. Private road owned by homeowners association , minimal HOA fee – $250 a year per lot. Mike/Tracy Hayes (970) 675-5323.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

5 BDR/2 BA house. No pets. $1,000 mo+ utilities. $1,000 deposit. 752 10th St. 970-942-7501

3 BDR. 2 car garage, home in Sage Hills. Available March 1. Call (970)878-5191

Office Space, 848 sq. ft., 3 rooms + restroom. Street front, 770 Main St., 970-878-4754

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building, downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

3 BDR/2 full BA house, garage, storage bldg, fenced in yard. $650 + utilities. 970-629-3605

2 BDR house, upstairs full bath, 3 rooms downstairs, 1 car garage fenced in yard. $750 + utilities. 970-629-3605

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

In the District Court of the State of Colorado for the County of Rio Blanco

May Investments, LLC, Plaintiff

Vs.

Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson

Case No. 2016CV30046

The State of Colorado to the said Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson to be served by Publication.

You are hereby summoned to appear within 56 days after the date of the first publication of this summons (January 12, 2017), to wit, within 21 days after the last day of publication [February 9, 2017], and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff May Investments, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Coleman & Quigley, LLC at their office located at 2454 Patterson Road, Suite 210, Grand Junction, CO 81505; and in case of your failure so to do, default judgment will be sought against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Publish: January 12, 19 & 26, February 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Meeker Board of Trustees will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, February 21 at 7 P.M. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, regarding amendments to Title 17 and Title 18 of the Town of Meeker Municipal Code for the addition of a zoning district and associated subdivision and site plan review regulations.

The Ordinance may be viewed on the Town’s website, or you may pick up a copy at Town Hall.

If you have comments for or against the application, you are invited to attend the hearing or submit written comments to Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641. Further information is available by contacting Town Hall at 970-878-5344, Monday through Friday.

Publish: February 2, 9, 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker, Colorado (the “Town”), at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado, 81641 at the hour of 7pm Mountain Standard Time on February 21st.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider (1) the need for an urban renewal authority to function within the Town, (2) the form of Board to be created, and (3) approval of a resolution creating the Authority.

The Ordinance may be viewed on the Town’s website, or you may pick up a copy at Town Hall.

If you have comments for or against the application, you are invited to attend the hearing or submit written comments to Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641. Further information is available by contacting Town Hall at 970-878-5344, Monday through Friday.

Publish: February 2, 9, 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2017 Weed & Pest – Herbicides

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest – Herbicides. Rio Blanco County is soliciting bids to purchase herbicides for application as show on Exhibit A. The list reflects the approximate number of containers of each herbicide which Rio Blanco County anticipates it will purchase in 2017. The quantities listed on Exhibit A are estimates only and are not a commitment by Rio Blanco County to purchase the quantity of product shown on Exhibit A. Some products allow for pricing based on different sized containers. The bid list is based on chemical usage of previous years and interest in specific products that may possibly be used during the 2017 spray season.

Generic products of the same, formulation, labeling and restrictions may be submitted in lieu of a name brand product but must be noted on the bid to be accepted. All products purchased must at the time of the initial delivery of that product include the most current Safety Data Sheet. All chemicals will be delivered to the Rio Blanco County chemical storage facility located at 779 Sulphur Creek Road, Meeker, CO.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents are available on-line at the County’s website at http://rbc.us/305/Weed-Pest-Control or at the Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest Dept. 779 Sulphur Creek Road, Meeker, Colorado 81641.

BIDDER QUALIFICATIONS

Must be licensed to deal/sell Restricted Use Pesticides. Product orders are typically placed on either Thursday afternoons or Friday mornings throughout the growing season and all deliveries must be made no later than 8 AM the following Thursday.

PROJECT COORDINATOR AND QUESTIONS

Matt Scott, Weed Control Supervisor, (970) 878-9670. All Bidders are advised to review the list found on Exhibit A. Any questions regarding this Request are to be directed in writing to Matt Scott at the above address or via email at matt.scott@rbc.us.

DELIVERY SCHEDULE

Chemicals will need to be provided upon request from March, 2017 through October, 2017.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bidder shall submit sealed bids for this request which shall include all information required. Bids shall have Bidder’s name and address and “Sealed Bid-2017 Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest – Herbicides”. Deliver to the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners, at P.O. Box i, 200 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641 by mail before Friday, February 24, 2017 at 4 P.M. OR by Hand-delivery to the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO until 10:45 A.M. on Monday, February 27, 2017.

BID OPENING

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners meeting will commence at 11 A.M. Bids shall be opened and read in public soon thereafter as listed on the agenda on Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 455 Main St., Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. Monday, February 27, 2017 shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: January 30, 2017

By: Shawn Bolton, Chairman

Publish: February 2, and 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

BARONE MIDDLE SCHOOL, MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

PLAYGROUND IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR SERVICES

Barone Middle School, Meeker School District RE-1, is soliciting a Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) from candidates interested in Playground Improvement Contractor services for Barone Middle School. The RFQ/P will be available as of Wednesday, February 1. Interested applicants may obtain the RFQ/P by contacting the district superintendent, Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us, or BMS Principal Jim Hanks at jim.hanks@meeker.k12.co./us. The deadline for delivery of proposals is February 20, 2017, at 4:00 p.m.

Publish: February 2, 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

FACILITY MASTER PLAN CONSULTING SERVICES

Meeker School District RE-1 is soliciting a Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) from candidates interested in Facility Master Planning consultant services for district facilities, with specific emphasis on Meeker High School. The RFQ/P will be available as of Wednesday, February 1. Interested applicants may obtain the RFQ/P by contacting the district superintendent,Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us. The deadline for delivery of proposals is Wednesday, March 8, at 4:00 p.m.

Published: February 2, 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Airport Master Plan Meeting Public Notice

Rangely Airport has completed an Airport Master Plan. The final Master Plan report and Airport Layout Plan (ALP) drawings will be presented to the Rio Blanco County Commissioners on Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 1:15 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO. More information about the project is available by contacting Trent Holder at GDA Engineers at 307.587.3411 or tholder@gdaengineers.com. Information is also available on the GDA Engineers website at www.gdaengineers.com by creating an account under “Project Portal.”

Publish: February 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Meeker is accepting bid proposals for a new patrol vehicle for the Police Department. The vehicle should be a new 2017 4-door SUV. Bid Specifications and/or general information may be obtained at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker CO 81641 or at Townofmeeker.org, or by calling 970.878.4100

Bids will be accepted at the Meeker Town Hall until Thursday February 23, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The bid will be awarded at the regular Town of Meeker Board of Trustees meeting on March 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The Town reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive any and all informalities, and the right to disregard all non-conforming or conditional bids or counter proposals. Contract award and preferences will be based upon the Town of Meeker personnel Policy & Procedures Manual.

Published: February 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 the Rio Blanco Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing beginning at 11:15 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Western Annex Building, 17497 State Highway 64, Rangely Colorado 81648 to consider the following:

White River Electric Association Limited Impact Review (PLIR) PLIR-0001-17. The applicant is requesting to install a small hydro- electric plant utilizing the Miller Creek Ditch. Located in SE ¼ Section 10, Township 1 South, Range 94 West.

Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Community Development Department at 200 Main Street in Meeker, Colorado, or you may call (970) 878-9456 for more information between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Published: February 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Pursuant to the Rules and Regulation of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board published August 1980, and pursuant to the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act 34-33-101, et seq., notice is hereby given of the filing of an application for Phase I Bond Release of a portion of the Colowyo Mine site. The application pertains to the existing Colowyo Coal Mine, Permit No. C-1981-019 by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway No. 13, Meeker, Colorado 81641, filed with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (CDRMS), Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203 and approved by the Division on April 5, 2013 (latest Permit Renewal). The Colowyo Mine is located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado.

The bond release areas applied for totals 129.6 acres that were reclaimed in 2016. The status of the reclamation is consistent with the requirements of the approved reclamation plan which includes backfill and regrading to the approved post mine topography, variable topsoil depth replacement, and seeding with the approved seed mixture. Exhibit 1 of the bond release application presents all of the reclaimed areas a. Listed below is a general legal description of these areas:

Township 3 North, Range 93 West of the 6th P.M.

Section 9 – NW¼ S½, and W½ N½;

Section 9 – SE ¼ SE ¼;

Section 10 – SW ¼ SW ¼;

Section 15 – NW ¼ NW ¼;

Section 16 – NE ¼ NE ¼

Colowyo currently holds a self-bond (Bond No. SB-010) in the amount of $80,517,829. With this bond release application, the Colowyo Mine will be requesting relinquishment of 60% of the bond held for the parcels applied for under this application.

A copy of the bond release application is on file at the Moffat Count Clerk and Recorder’s Office located in the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 81641. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference concerning this bond release application should be addressed to the Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203.

Comments must be filed within thirty (30) days from the last date of this publication, or within thirty (30) days of the completed inspection by the CDRMS, whichever is later.

Publish: February 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

DISBURSEMENTS FOR DECEMBER 2016

Gross Salaries, $7,549.17

PERA, Monthly Contributions, $1,632.75

Colorado Dept of Revenue, CWT, $208.00

IRS, FWT/Med, $814.94

Centurylink, Phone, fax, internet, $272.08

Moon Lake Electric, Electricity, $1,292.21

Rangely Trash Service, Trash Services, $82.00

Rio Blanco Herald Times, Disbursement & Budget Notice, $16.80

Mesa County Health Dept, Water test, $ –

Caselle Inc, Support, $251.00

FedEx, Postage, $76.56

Rangely True Value, Lock for shower, $35.99

Sav on Propane, Propane, $626.53

Basin Rentals, Saw, $48.00

LR Gateway Services LLC, Gas, oil, $910.49

Sands Law ffice LLC, Professional services, $1,990.00

Walmart, Bleach, $43.49

Solar Bee, Moved pond Dr., $3,496.58

Eagles Nest, Sewer project, $487.60

WestWater Engineering, Sewer project, $1,875.85

Moffat County Clerk, Elections, $500.00

AGNC, 2017 Dues, $600.00

Pinnacal Assurance, Workers Comp, $490.00

M. Archuleta, Reimbursement on gas, $26.01

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE, $23,326.05

Published: February 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Town of Rangely

February 14, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the January 10, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

a.Work session on January 24, 2017 to discuss the Better City contract.

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.New Business

b.Discussion and Action to approve the 2017 Financial Audit quote in the amount of $12,200.

c.Discussion and Action to approve the check register January 2017.

d.Discussion and Action to approve the IGA between RBC and the Town of Rangely for the directional signage project

e.Discussion and Action to approve the Liquor License renewal for Kum & Go

f.Discussion and Action to approve the Liquor License renewal for Loaf N Jug/Mini Mart Inc.

g.Discussion and Action to approve the Special Event Permit for the CNCC Foundation Dinner on March 25, 2017

h.Discussion and Action to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County and the Board of Trustees of the Town of Rangely defining cooperation between the County and the Town for the purpose of implementing the Rio Blanco County Economic Development Strategy prepared by Better City LLC as described in Exhibit “A”.”

i. Discussion and Action to approve an “Agreement for Services” between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County and the Board of Trustees of the Town of Rangely with regard to retaining Better City, LLC for implementation of the Scope of Services as defined in Exhibit “B”.

13.Informational Items

a.Tri-State Generation and Transmission Statement

b.Letter from Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) Concerning Severance/FML Funds

14.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library regular meeting February 13, 2017 at 5:00pm.

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for February 13, 2017 at 12:00pm.

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District meeting February 13, 2017 at 6:00pm.

d.Rangely Chamber of Commerce board meeting is scheduled for February 16, 2017 at 12:00pm

e.Rural Fire Protection District board meeting is scheduled for February 20, 2017 at 7:00pm.

f.Rio Blanco County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for February 20, 2017 at 11:00am.

g.Rangely School District board meeting is scheduled for February 21, 2017 at 6:30pm.

h.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District December is scheduled for February 22, 2017 at 7:00pm.

i.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for February 23, 2017 at 6:00pm.

j.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for February 28, 2017 at 12:00pm.

15.Adjournment

Published: February 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, February 13, 2017

Rio Blanco County Justice Center

455 Main Street

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes or additions to the February 13, 2017, Board Agenda

Move to Approve the February 13, 2017 Agenda.

Consent agenda for February 13, 2017

Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

Consent-1_Approval of the Board Minutes of January 23, 2017.

Consent 2a_Approval of the Financial Management Report January 2017.

Consent-2b_Approval of the DHS EBT Register and Warrant Registers January 2017.

Consent 2c_Approval of the Motor Vehicle Publication List January 2017.

Consent 2d_Approval of the Treasurer’s Publication List January 2017.

Consent 2e_Approval of the Treasurer’s Monthly Depository Report December 2016.

Consent 2f_Approval of the Public Trustee’s Quarterly Report.

Consent 2g_Approval of the Treasurer’s Semi-Annual Report.

Consent 2h_Approval of the Public Trustee’s Yearly Report.

Consent 3_Approval of a Grant Application with the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs for the Rio Blanco County Department of Health & Human Services and Rio Blanco County Wireless Broadband Infrastructure Rural Extension Project in an amount not to exceed $300,000.00.

Consent 4_Approval of Change Order No. 2 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Centerline Solutions, LLC, for the Rio Blanco County Tower Wireless Engineering Project, extending the completion date to February 28, 2017 with no increase in the not to exceed amount.

Consent 5_Approval of Contract Modification No. 1 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and QYPSYS Advanced Technology for the Rio Blanco County 2016 Courthouse Design Build Passive Optical LAN Project, increasing the not to exceed amount by $35,878.43 to $273,985.85 and authorize the execution out of session.

Consent 6_Approval of a Special Construction Proposal between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and CenturyLink to replace a building terminal and cable for the Rio Blanco County Courthouse Remodel Project, in an amount not to exceed $2,619.87 and authorize the Chairman to sign out of session.

Consent 7_Approval of the 2016 Annual Report for Discharges From the Application of Pesticides COG860034 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Health & Environment.

Consent 8_Approval of Task Order Amendment 17 FHHA 96711 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for the Immunization Core Services Project, for receipt of $18,044.00.

Consent 9_Approval of BVR-024 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, FCI Contractors, Inc., and Ducey’s Electric, to provide fire rated conduit from Room 108 to Room 141, in an amount not to exceed $1,874.00.

Consent 10_Approval of BVR-C042 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and FCI Contractors, Inc., 2H Mechanical and Ducey’s Electric, to change return path airways per RFI-093, in an amount not to exceed $4,661.00.

Consent 11_Approval of BVR-C047 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and FCI Contractors, Inc., for changes to the LP3 and EM Electrical Panels, in an amount not to exceed $6,186.00.

Consent 12_Approval of BVR-C048 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, FCI Contractors, Inc., and Johnson Tile, for Stair Nosings, in an amount not to exceed $2,356.00.

Consent 13_Approval of BVR-C049 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and FCI Contractors, Inc., to install additional closets in Rooms 222 and 307, in an amount not to exceed $2,087.

Consent 14_Approval of Contract Modification No. 1 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Solany Inc., extending the completion date to April 20, 2017, with no increase in the not to exceed amount.

Consent 15_ Approval of the Liquor License Renewal for Kum & Go LC.

Consent 16_Approval of a Request for Reimbursement from the FAA regarding Federal Grant #3-08-0047-012-2016, State Grant # 16-4V0-01, for the Rangely Airport 2016 Pavement Maintenance Project in the amount of $29.76.

Consent 17_Approval of a Request for Reimbursement from the FAA regarding Federal Grant #3-08-41-011-2016, State Grant # 16-EEO-01, for the Meeker Coulter Field Airport 2016 Pavement Maintenance Project in the amount of $2,278.50.

Consent 18_Approval of BVR – 020 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and FCI Constructors Inc., to refinish pews in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room in an amount not to exceed $4,500.00.

Consent 19_Approval of BVR – 025 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, FCI Constructors Inc., and Superior Drywall, to furnish and install control joints at the top and bottom corners of select exterior windows of the RBC Justice Center, in an amount not to exceed $5,505.00.

Consent 20_Approval of BVR – 026 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and FCI Contractors Inc., to furnish select appliances for the RBC Courthouse Renovation Project, in an amount not to exceed $5,000.00.

Consent 21_Approval of BVR – 027 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, FCI Constructors Inc., and Ducey’s Electric to furnish and install (2) remote release switches for Doors 319A and 320, in an amount not to exceed $1,153.00.

Consent 22_Approval of the transfer of Special Use Permits (SU/BP) 13-04 and 13-08 from Endeavour Operating Corp., to Augustus Energy Partners II, LLC.

Consent 23_Approval of BVR – 016 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and FCI Constructors Inc., to furnish and install a Commissioner’s hearing table and (2) side tables in the BOCC Meeting Room, in an amount not to exceed $19,097.00.

Consent 24_ Approval of BVR – 021 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, FCI Constructors Inc., and Ducey’s Electric to add and relocate data outlets, power outlets, and floor boxes as indicated per RFI-064 in an amount not to exceed $5,475.00.

Consent 25_Approval of a Service Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Tyco Simplexgrinnell to monitor the Courthouse Alarm & Detection Simplex 4010ES Fire Alarm Panel for the year of 2017, in an amount not to exceed $420.00.

General Business:

Business 1_Move to Approve the Appointment of Dave Morlan as 2017 County Road & Bridge Director.

Business 2_Move to Approve Appointments to the Meeker Historical District Board

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_2017 Rio Blanco County Chip Seal Project.

Bid Opening 2_2017 Rio Blanco County Dust Control Project

Bid Awards:

Bid Award 1_

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and Cantor for the Rio Blanco County Furniture Project in an amount not to exceed $300,000. (All Sign)—STILL NEED TO REVIEW CONTRACT.

MCA 2_Move to Approve Contract Modification No. 1 to the Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, the Rio Blanco County Historical Society and MM-Eight Construction for the Rio Blanco County Coal Creek School House Rehab Project, extending the contract date to December 31, 2017, amending the scope of work, and increasing the not to exceed amount by $75,036.67 to $83,536.67.

MCA 3_ Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, the Board of Trustees of the Town of Rangely and Better City, LLC for the continuation of the Rio Blanco County Economic Development Strategy Implementation for the Rangely Area, in an amount not to exceed $101.000.00. (All Sign)

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_

Other Business:

Road & Bridge Monthly Update – Dave Morlan

Public Comments

County Commissioner Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, 2017, in Rangely at the County Annex Building. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: February 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

