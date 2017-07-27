Classifieds: July 27, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Membership Drive for Meeker VFW Auxiliary Post 5843

We invite anyone who may be a husband/wife, father/mother, brother/ sister, son/daughter, grandfather/grandmother or grandson/ granddaughter of a Veteran of a Foreign War. Based on their service in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. We will happily pay your first-year membership or equal value toward a Life Membership. This offer is good until August 31st. Come show your patriotism and make a difference in our community. Contact VFW Post 5843 Auxiliary at 970-878-3758 for more info.

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 7/28/17, Cheeseburgers, macaroni salad, coleslaw, pears

Monday, 7/31/17, BBQ beef/bun, potato salad, corn, pineapple upside down cake

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, May 25, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

4The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely. tfn

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

**AUCTIONS**

Moving Auction

Saturday, July 29th, 10:00 a.m.

1924 Sweetwater Road, Sweetwater, CO

Very clean 8N Ford tractor, baler, swather, rake, 4′ rototiller, hay elevator, 6′ blade, fuel tank on stand, round bale feeder, 25 bales hay, hand and power tools, saddles and tack, firewood, antiques and collectibles, horns, chicken items, traps, yard art driftwood, 14′ porta-bote boat, electric fencing, wood work benches, 2 wood outhouses, ladders, old bike, cowbells, wash tubs, old tools on barn, couch set, pallets, dresser, gas BBQ grill, fur coats, camper fridge and stove, furniture, dog grooming table, ping pong table, pictures and more. Owners Cathie and Bob. Jarnot . For more info call Steve Claypoole CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps

In Meeker August 10, 11, and 12th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

bulldogcs1@yahoo.com

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH**

Mountain grass hay, round bales. $140 a ton. Will bale small bales to order. 970-314-5923

**GUNS **

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**LOST & FOUND**

LOST iPhone 5 on 4th of July downtown. If found please contact 951-265-0029

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

Estate Sale – 622 East Second Street, Dinosaur – July 29 & 30 – 8:00 a.m. till ?. Some Antiques, Household, tools, etc. Everything must go. Something for everyone.

1886 County Rd 8, Friday and Saturday 8am-1pm: name brand school clothes, home decor, bedding, luggage, shelving, outdoor recreation, patio set, and more

MEEKER: 795 5th St, Sat., July 29, 8 AM-Noon.

Furniture, kitchen items, yard equipment, fishing & hunting items, grill guard, Ford F-250 truck & misc.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Northwest Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking Part-time non-benefitted and benefitted Guest Services Representatives. Salary range $11.44-19.04/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: provide high-quality customer service to each patron, perform basic transactions, answer telephones, perform cash handling duties, etc. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 16 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED, be available to work a variety of shifts, work early morning shifts starting at 4:30 a.m., evening shifts ending at 8:45 p.m., and rotating weekend shifts both Saturday and Sunday open to close. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted until position(s) is filled. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Part-time Pickup & Delivery Driver needed for local FedEx Ground/Home Delivery contractor. Areas of service include Meeker, CO and the surrounding areas. Driver will be responsible for daily vehicle inspections, loading packages to be delivered, traveling to the designated service area, delivering packages to customers in the designated service area, and picking up packages from customers in the designated service area. Qualified applicants must have a minimum of 1 year driving experience in the last 3 years or 5 years in the 10 years, pass a drug screen and background check, be willing to work long hours, and be willing to drive on hazardous road conditions. Qualified applicants must have a clean MVR, with no more then 1 violation in the last 3 years, no speeding violation over 80 MPH, no major accidents in a commercial vehicle, no more then two at fault accidents, no more then 2 yard accidents, no DUI’s, and no careless or wreck less driving violations. Serious and qualified applicants only, please email you cover letter, resume, and references to kguerrero@kgincorp.com.

Rio Blanco BOCES is currently seeking applications for a Paraprofessional at Meeker Elementary School for the 2017-2018 school year. Position is to assist, support, and work closely with teachers and other team members in providing educational benefit for students. To apply please fill out classified application located on our website at www.rioblancoboces.org. or mail applications to Rio Blanco BOCES 402 W. Main Street, Rangely, CO 81648.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for a part-time custodial position; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for an application.

Mystic Eagle needs individuals to palatalize stone. Must have transportation to job site 10 miles out of Meeker. $ 14.00 per hour We also have job opportunities in the Glenwood Springs area. Please inquire at (970) 230-9196.

CHILDCARE ATTENDANT(S); The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one part-time non-benefited Childcare Attendant; hiring range $9.92 to $13.35/hour. Duties include, but are not limited to: childcare duties of children ages 6 months to 7 years of age, implementation of child care programs and services, which would include facility or program set-up, clean-up, supervision and/or general operations as assigned by the Recreation Manager. Requirements include, but are not limited to: Applicant must be 16 years of age or older, read, write, speak and understand English, be available to work flexible hours and possibly split shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. 970-878-3403. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the website, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request. Applications will be accepted through Monday, August 7, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building, downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

House for rent. 10 miles from Meeker. $1500 per month. References and background check required. Call 970-274-6850

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse, 478 Garfield, all utilities paid except electricity. $500 per month, 1st, last & security deposit. Call 970-270-5548

1 BDR, 1 BA house, 5 miles from Meeker. $475/month. Call 970-319-9453

Clean 1 BDR/1BA apartment, $00 per month,utilities included. Please call 970-220-2150

Nice 2 BDR/1BA manufactured home, $550 per month, includes water and sewer charges. Please call 970-220-2150.

Beautiful log home on 10 acres with river access, 3 BDR/2 BA, completely furnished, 1/2 mi out of city limits. No pets. $2,000/mo. Ron 303-237-1207

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

3 BDR ,1 BA , 1500 sq.ft. , 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. 970-640-2393

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $650 mo., utilities paid, deposit, references required. 970-629-1314

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC **

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

WHITE RIVER ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.

2017 BOARD OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidate

Now Available

Please be advised that Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidates for the White River Electric Association, Inc. Board of Directors are now available. Prospective candidates may obtain Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidate at the WREA headquarters, 233 6th Street in Meeker, Colorado during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Petitions are also available on-line at www.wrea.org. At the September 13, 2017 WREA Annual Meeting, two directors from the Town of Meeker will be elected for three-year terms. Completed Petitions must be signed by 15 qualified WREA members and returned to WREA no later than July 28, 2017 by 4:30 p.m. Members may vote in the election of directors by mailed ballot or in person at the Annual Meeting, September 13, 2017 at the Fairfield Center in Meeker, Colorado. Please call WREA at 970-878-5041 for more information or with any questions.

Published: July 20 & 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE is hereby given that on WEDNESDAY AUGUST 9, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., final settlement will be made with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., P.O. Box 2593. Meeker, Colorado, by the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, PO Box 417, Meeker Colorado, on a contract for labor and materials for a project known as DRIVE WAY; and that any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., or its subcontractors, for labor and materials, may, at any time, up to closing of business the last work day prior to final settlement, that is, by AUGUST 8TH, at 4:30 p.m., file a verified statement of the amount due with the OFFICE MANAGER, MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of the Claimant to make such verified statement, prior to the final settlement on the contract with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., will relieve the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT from any liability for such Claimant’s claim.

PUBLISHED BY THE ORDER OF MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT.

Gail Frantz, Office Manager, Meeker Sanitation District, 265 8th Street, PO Box 417, Meeker, CO 81641

Published: July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday August 1, 2017

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call

II. Approval of the Agenda

III. Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV. Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI. Public Hearing(s):

1. Ordinance #04-2017, an ordinance approving a Franchise Agreement between the Town of Meeker and WREA for operation of an electrical power and supply system

2. Special Event Liquor Permit request from Meeker Lions Club, Main Street between 5th and 6th streets, alternate location 200 Main, August 11th 4pm to 11pm

VII. New Business:

1. Resolution #05-2017, a resolution amending the Town of Meeker Personnel Manual, Financial Section in relation to Bids and Ethics

2. Resolution #06-2017, a resolution appointing members to the Meeker Planning Commission

3. Renewal of Department of Labor and Employment (Workforce Center) Office Lease

VIII. Mayor’s remarks

IX.Town Manager’s Report

X.Town Attorney’s Report

XI. Adjournment

Joint Board of Trustee and Planning Commission Workshop on Design Guidelines

Published: July 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Special Board Meeting and Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

August 1, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

1. Call to Order and Roll Call

2. Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Allen will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3. Welcome of Guests

4. Approval of Agenda

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Action Items:

1. Approval: Expenditure from Capital Reserve for Family and Consumer Sciences Program

2. Approval: Expenditure from Capital Reserve for Construction Trades Program

3. Acceptance: Resignation – Keely Winger (MS Volleyball)

4. Approval: Personnel Hires

1. High School Fall/Winter Assistant Coaches

2. Middle School Fall/Winter Coaches

3. Middle School Interventionist – Greg Cravens

Special Meeting Adjournment

Work Session:

1. Policy final edits – ADF, ADF-R, EF, EFC, EEAFB-R, LBB

2. FY17 Ending Fund Balance / Deficit Spending Update

3. Master Plan Update

4. Salary Schedules

5. School Board professional development

1. Personnel roles and responsibilities

1.1. Governance vs. management

1.2. Statute

1.3. Policy

1.4. Current processes

2. Curriculum

1.1. What is curriculum

1.2. What does statute/policy require from the BOE

1.3. What processes are in place

1.4. What is on the horizon

2. Risk assessment from auditor

6. Items introduced by BOE members

Published: July 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2017 RIO BLANCO COUNTY CHIP SEAL PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with GMCO, LLC of P O Box 1480, Rifle, CO 81652 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2017 Rio Blanco County Chip Seal Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before August 7, 2017.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 24th day of July, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 7/27/17

Last Publication: 8/3/17

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

A Public hearing has been scheduled for August 8, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Dinosaur Town Hall 317 Stegosaurus Freeway Dinosaur, Colorado to consider a Retail Liquor License for The Highway Bar & Grill located at 211 Brontosaurus Blvd, Dinosaur Colorado.

The license was applied for July 10th 2017 by Troy Zufelt of 10870 Highway 40 West Dinosaur Colorado and Shilo Winters of 214 Diplodocus Dinosaur, Colorado.

Published: July 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

