Classifieds: October 26, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In Home Care is a locally owned and licensed home care agency providing non-medical services, such as light housekeeping, personal care, errands and transportation to the Elderly Blind or Disabled. We are here to help anywhere from a couple hours a week to 24hrs a day. Call us at 970-878-7008 or visit us at www.westernslopehomecare.com

**FARM & RANCH **

WEED FREE HAY small bales $7 per bale. 970-314-5923

**FOR SALE**

1200 feet of 3″ aluminum irrigation pipe, fittings, sprinkler heads, pump,trailer, 4 place gooseneck horse trailer. Call 970-878-4671 or 970-226-0068.

**GUNS**

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**MISCELLANEOUS **

Commerciall Nautilus treadmill with incline, great condition $500 (worth $2400), oak & smoked glass entertainment center $125, Total Gym workout station, all extras included with video $25. Serious buyers only. Call 970-878-4418

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**WANTED **

Wanted: Meat for dog food. Beef, venison, lamb, rabbit, antelope. No pork or chicken because of allergies. Can be freezer burned, old, etc. Call or text 970-948-9547.

57 year old widow with 2 cats searching for a 1 or 2 bedroom ground floor apartment. Contact Melinda, 970-942-3393

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

We are hiring an Operations Technician II (job req 90501) in Rangely, Colo. You must live within 15 miles. To learn more and apply: www.williams.com/careers

Blue Mountain Inn & Suites in Rangely CO currently has openings for Front Desk Clerks. Will be required to work weekends. Contact hotel for application. 37 Park Street, Rangely CO; 970-675-8888.

Blue Mountain Inn & Suites is currently seeking a qualified person to fill the vacancy of full-time General Manager. The General Manager’s main role is to oversee all hotel operations. They are responsible for all aspects of the business and need to be able to work with little to no supervision. The qualified candidate will oversee all aspects of hotel daily operation, performs Human Resource duties including but not limited to staying current on labor laws. Qualified candidate should be familiar with Microsoft programs, Quickbooks, and have a background in hospitality. Knowledge of roomMaster a plus. Wages will be based on experience. Hours should be 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri. Please submit resume in person at Blue Mountain Inn & Suites front desk at 37 Park Street, Rangely, CO, or online at sales@bmirangely.com.

Multi-state power pole inspector. Full time outdoor work. Flexible hours/days. Extensive travel required. RV & ATV strongly recommended. Good physical condition. We train. Advancement opp. Stable company w/ innovative software & equipment. Great pay program. Send resume to

debbie@sundance-PPI.com

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for the Director of Human Resources. This position is responsible for the recruitment, retention, HR compliance of Federal and State laws, EEO, Title 9 and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin November 27, 2017. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for a Staff Accountant. This position is responsible for the accounts payable process, asset management process, assisting the Controller and Accounting Coordinator, and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

Part-Time Caregivers Wanted

Western Slope In Home Care is a locally owned and licensed home care company providing non-medical services for seniors and others with special needs, in Rio Blanco, Garfield, Moffat, and Routt county. We are an equal opportunity employer. Must be 18yrs old or older, have reliable and insured car, good driving record, valid Colorado Drivers license. We conduct background and reference checks. 1 year of experience, past or present CNA is a plus, but not required. We do our own training. Compensation starts at $10/hr to apply call 970-878-7008 or go online at www.westernslopehomecare.com

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Evening dishwasher needed full-time. Serious positions. Apply in person at Ma Famiglias.

Experienced Diesel / Heavy Equipment Mechanic

MSG Ready Mix is now hiring a FT experienced, self-starting diesel mechanic. Must have own tools and CDL A license with a clean MVR. Drug testing required. Full benefits include excellent pay, weekly paycheck, paid holidays, health insurance and retirement savings program available. Email resume to Katie@msgreadymix.com

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER*

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

1012 Cleveland. 3 BDR/1 3/4 BA, living room, family room, over 2200 square foot, large fenced, 15,000 square foot corner lot, $149,900. Call Tom Tucker Realty at 970-231-0411.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY **

3 bedroom 1500 square foot home, very liveable and priced right at $55,000. 970-640-2393.

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. 750/month,water & sewer included.

references required.

970-878-5858

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA includes internet. $600 per month plus deposit. No pets. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

CENTRALLY-LOCATED, FENCED YARD W/ HEATED GARAGE. 3 BED, 1.5 BATH. 1580 SQ.FT. FIRST/ LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. 970-275-1948

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $550 mo., utilities paid, deposit, references required. 970-629-1314

House – 2 BDR upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, central heat/ac, fenced yard, 1 car garage. 970-629-3605

3 BDR, 1.5 BA, acre lot, heated garage, fiber and trash paid. dog allowed, $960/month, first/last and security deposit. 970-629-5634.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**LEGAL NOTICE**

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT for the ensuing year of 2018. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT to be held at 265 Eighth Street, Meeker, Colorado on December 6, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

Any interested elector of such MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: October 12, 19, and October 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

TOWN OF MEEKER 2018 BUDGET

PUBLIC HEARING DATE:

NOVEMBER 21, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget for the Town of Meeker for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018 has been submitted to the Town of Meeker Board of Trustees, Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and has been filed in the office of the Town Clerk, 345 Market Street, where it is available for public inspection beginning October 5, 2017 during regular business hours Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., it is also available on the Town’s website www.townofmeeker.org. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption by the Board of Trustees during a Public Hearing scheduled November 21, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at the Board of Trustees regular meeting, at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado. The public is invited to attend the public hearing.

Any elector of the Town of Meeker has a right to file or register his protest with the Town of Meeker prior to the time of the adoption of the budget by the Town of Meeker.

Town of Meeker

Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Published: October 12, 19, 26, November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF FILING OF VERIFIED PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP AND NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE MATTER OF THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OR DEVISEES OR BOTH, AND OF INTERESTS IN PROPERTY, OF LU DICK, a/k/a LUCIUS A. DICK, Deceased; RUTH ROBERTS DICK, Deceased; ARCHIBALD E. ROBERTS, a/k/a ARCHIBALD EDWARD ROBERTS, Deceased; and DORIS W. ROBERTS, a/k/a DORIS WHITE ROBERTS, Deceased.

District Court, Rio Blanco County, Colorado

455 Main Street

PO Box 1150

Meeker, CO 81641

(970) 878-5622

Case # 2017PR30017

To All Interested Persons:

This Notice of Hearing is filed pursuant to C.R.S. §15-12-1303. The Petitioner is Christopher C. Roberts, 7588 Greenough Road, Falcon CO 80831. The property, located in Rio Blanco County, Colorado, is as follows:

2.50% perpetual non-participating royalty interests in the following-described real property situated in Rio Blanco County, Colorado:

Township 1 North – Range 97 West, 6th P.M.

Section 1: Lot 6 (16.43 ac.), Lot 8 (20.47 ac.), Lot 11 (20.93 ac.), Lot 14 (3.30 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 37

Section 1: Lot 7 (16.47 ac.), Lot 9 (3.31 ac.), Lot 25 (3.48 ac.), Lot 26 (16.44 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 38

Section 1: Lot 16 (18.05 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 42

Section 2: Lot 5 (3.26 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 42

Township 2 North – Range 97 West, 6th P.M.

Section 36: Lot 12 (2.96 ac.), Lot 14 (19.17 ac.), Lot 16 (19.55 ac.), Lot 19 (16.23 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 37

Section 35: Lot 23 (2.83 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 42

Section 36: Lot 11 (15.56 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 42

Section 35: Lot 2 (2.83 ac.), Lot 22 (3.27 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 49

Section 36: Lot 5 (16.02 ac.), Lot 7 (18.95 ac.), Lot 9 (18.62 ac.), Lot 10 (21.46), Lot 13 (20.83 ac.), Lot 15 (17.06 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 49

Decedent Lu Dick passed away on April 21, 1957. Ruth Roberts Dick passed away on October 11, 1980. Archibald E. Roberts passed away on July 25, 2006. Doris W. Roberts passed away on October 26, 2015.

The individuals named in the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship as having an interest in the above-described royalty interests are as follows: Guy A. Roberts, 5567 Seven Lakes West, West End NC 27376 (1/3 interest); Charles R. Grey, 2802 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Apt. B, Portland OR 97239 (1/3 interest); and Christopher C. Roberts, 7588 Greenough Road, Falcon CO 80831 (1/3 interest). These individuals are the grandsons of Lu Dick and Ruth Roberts Dick, and the children of Archibald E. Roberts and Doris W. Roberts.

Should you object to the relief sought in the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship, you must file an Answer to the same within thirty-five days of the date of the publication of this Notice, in any event, no later than the date set herein for the Hearing scheduled in this matter. All objections to the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship must be filed in writing with the Court and the appropriate filing fee must be paid within the time period for answering. All objections to the Petition must be served on the Petitioner, Christopher C. Roberts, through his attorney at the address set forth below. The hearing will be limited to the objections timely filed and the parties timely answering the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship. If no objections are timely filed and served as specified in this Notice of Hearing, the Court may enter a decree without a hearing.

A hearing on the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship will be held at the following date, time, and location:

Date: December 1, 2017

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Courtroom/Division: B

Address: 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

Respectfully submitted this 6th day of October, 2017 by:

John D. Aylward

Attorney for Petitioner

417 W. Mountain Avenue

Fort Collins CO 80521

Telephone: 970-493-6556

Facsimile: 970-493-6928

E-mail: johnaylward@msn.com

Atty. Reg. #: 7471

Publish: October 12, 19 and 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 14 day of November, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dinosaur Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur, Colorado, the Dinosaur Town Council will hold a public hearing on the following described petition for the annexation of certain territory to the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado, for the purpose of determining and finding whether the area proposed to be annexed as the “Pronghorn Annexation” meets the applicable requirements of the Colorado Constitution and the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, and is considered eligible for annexation.

PETITION FOR ANNEXATION

PRONGHORN ANNEXATION

TO: TOWN COUNCIL, TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

RE: PETITION FOR THE ANNEXATION FOR THE PRONGHORN ANNEXATION TO THE TOWN OF DINOSAUR AS SET FORTH IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO.

The undersigned Petitioner, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 31-12-101, et. Seq., CRS., the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, hereby petitions the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado (“Town”) for annexation to the Town of the land described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated herein (the “Property”), which is currently in the County of Moffat, State of Colorado.

The Petitioner further states to the Town Council of the Town as follows:

1.That it is desirable and necessary that the Property be annexed to the Town.

2.That the Property meets the requirements of Sections 31-12-104 and 31-12-105, C.R.S. in that:

A.Not less than one-sixth (1/6th) of the perimeter of the Property is contiguous with the Town.

B.A community of interest exists between the Property and the Town; the Property is urban or will be urbanized in the near future; and the Property is integrated with or is capable of being integrated with the Town.

C.The petitioner, Pronghorn at Kannah Creek, LLC, is the owner of 100% of the Property, and hereby consents to the establishment of the boundaries of this territory as shown on the annexation plat submitted herewith.

D.The Property is not presently part of any incorporated city, city and county, or town; nor have annexation proceedings been commenced for the annexation to another municipality of part or all of the Property; nor has any election for annexation of the Property or substantially the same territory to the Town, been held within twelve (12) months immediately preceding the filing of this Petition.

E.The annexation of the Property will not result in the detachment of area from any school district and the attachment of the same to another school district.

F.The annexation of the Property will not have the effect of extending the boundary of the Town more than three (3) miles in any direction from any point of the Town’s boundary in any one (1) year.

G.If a portion of a platted street or alley is to annexed, the entire width of said street or alley is included within the Property.

H.Reasonable access shall not be denied to landowners, owners of an easement, or the owners of a franchise, adjoining any platted street or alley annexed by the Town but not bounded on both sides by the Town.

I.The requirement of C.R.S. Sections 31-12-105 exist or have been met.

J.Petitioner reserves the right to withdraw this Petition at any time prior to the Town’s final approval of the annexation [OPTIONAL WITH APPLICANT]

THEREFORE, PETITIONER RESPECTFULLY REQUESTS that the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado approve the annexation of The Property pursuant to the provisions of the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, as amended.

EXECUTED this 3rd day of October, 2017

“EXHIBIT A”

A parcel of land situated in Section 7, Township 3 North, Range 103 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, and in Section 18, Township 3 North, Range 103 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, all in Moffat County, Colorado, being described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of Said Section 7 and considering the South line of the SW1/4 of said Section 7 to bear N89º56’37″E and all bearings contained herein to be relative thereto: thence N00º14’54″E 179.24 feet; thence S78º00’00″E 569.40 feet; Thence S30º30’33″E 162.78 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence S78º00’00″E 2604.57 feet along the South line of a parcel of land described in RECEPTION #20072466 in the records of Moffat County, Colo.; thence N04º29’48″E 2027.70 feet along the East line of said parcel (RECEPTION #20072466) to the Southeast corner of LOLLAR SUBDIVISION Filing #2; thence continuing N04º29’48″E 805.64 feet along the East line of LOLLAR SUBDIVISION Filing #2 to the South ROW of Colorado State Highway 40; thence S82º02’13″E 662.51 feet along the South ROW Line of Highway 40 to the Northwest corner of a parcel of land described at RECEPTION # 2005L6680 in the records of Moffat County, Colorado; thence S01º30″00″W 793.00 feet along the West line of said parcel; thence S15º37’58″W 1544.42 feet along the west line of said parcel; thence N89º56’28″E 229.01 feet along the South line of said parcel to an existing fence line; thence S27º27’03″W 774.25 feet along said fence line; thence S89º59’11″W 3026.06 feet to the East line of a parcel of land described in RECEPTION # 20072466; thence along said East line of said parcel (RECEPTION # 20072466) N12º00’00″E 793.60 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above described parcel contains 70.69 Acres as described.

Any person may appear at such hearing and present evidence upon any matter to be considered by the Town Council.

TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

By: Tamara Long, Town Clerk

Publish: October 19 & 26, November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the RANGELY CEMETERY DISTRICT Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Colorado CPA Services, P.C., 118 W. Main Street, Rangely, Colorado where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the scheduled board meeting of the RANGELY CEMETERY DISTRICT to be held at 2025 E. Main, Rangely, Colorado in November 2017.

Any interested elector of such RANGELY CEMETERY DISTRICT may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish 10/19/17 and 10/26/17

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District, Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2018; a copy of such proposed budget is on file at Linda Gordon/Budget Officer, 215 Hillcrest Avenue, Rangely, CO where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District to be held at the Fire Hall, 115 Nichols Street, Rangely, CO on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Any interested elector of such Rangely Rural Fire Protection District my inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: October 26, 2017 and November 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Eastern Rio Blanco County

Health Service District

Notice of Proposed Budget

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (dba Pioneers Medical Center) Board of Directors for the budget year 2018.

A budget hearing for the proposed 2018 budget has been scheduled for November 16th, 2017 at 12:00 noon in the Board Conference room at Pioneers Medical Center, 100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive, Meeker, Colorado, 81641 at which time it will be considered by the Board of Directors for adoption.

A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the District at 100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive, Meeker, Colorado, 81641, where the same is open for public inspection.

Any interested elector of the District may file or register any objections and/or protest to the proposed budget at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget by the Board of Directors.

Board of Directors

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District

By Karolyn Michalewicz, Secretary

Published: Oct. 26, Nov.2, and Nov. 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

DISBURSEMENTS FOR SEPTEMBER 2017

Gross Salaries, $9,444.25

PERA, Monthly contributions, $2,044.00

CO Dept of Revenue, CWT, $270.00

IRS, FWT/Med, $1,027.88

CenturyLink, Phone, fax, internet, $316.57

Moon Lake Electric, Electricity, $1,868.54

Rangely Trash Svc, Trash svc, $82.00

Mesa Cnty Health Dept, Water test, $20.00

Caselle Inc, Support, $340.00

Rio Blanco Herald Times, Ordinances, public notice, disbursements, $1,490.73

LR Gateway Svcs LLC, Gas, $338.20

Sands Law Office LLC, Prof svcs, $462.00

WestWater Engineering, Prof svcs, $2,322.43

Lizard Analytical Lab LLC, Wastewater test, $120.00

Sav on Propane, Propane, $534.56

Walmart, Laptop, mouse, cord, notebook, bleach, $480.88

Dept of Public Hlth & Env, Water permit, $845.00

City of Grand Jct, Wastewater test, $153.00

Mountain West, Bond, $50.00

CIRSA, Insurance, $90.00

FedEx, Postage, $83.73

CO State Patrol, Dispatch Svc, $474.50

Zions, Oil, tissue, paper towels, software, maps, tetter balls, $421.57

Town of Dinosaur, Petty cash, $99.56

Rangely Auto Parts, Washer fluid, blades, $48.94

Total Accounts Payable, $23,428.14

Publish: October 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Technical Revision 115 (TR-115) to the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by the Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. TR-115 a realign of the raw water line to the Collom Mine, and an elevated structure to house the water line over Taylor Creek.

All of the areas to be affected by this Technical Revision are owned by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., Axial Basin Coal Company, and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and west of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W11245/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W11245/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 2A, Exhibit 1, Item 12 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Technical Revision is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Technical Revision should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Technical Revision has the right to provide written comments or objections concerning this Technical Revision to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the publication of this notice.

Published: October 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

