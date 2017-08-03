Community Calendar: August 3, 2017

– Free community pool party Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Meeker Rec Center. Free pool party before shutdown. All pool rules apply. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Pool shutdown. The Meeker Rec Center pool will be closed for maintenance Aug. 7-10. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Community members are meeting to make grocery bag mats for the homeless. Mondays 1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Meeker Recreation Center and each Thursday at 9 a.m. at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Free Community Dinner every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church—Richards’ Hall, Fourth and Park. Hosted by teams from: Meeker United Methodist Church, St. James’ Episcopal Church, Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. First Monday of the month, 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

– Open Saturdays at The TANK every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore. Play. Listen. For more information call 970-368-2657. Donations gratefully accepted.

– MHS Football Clinic Thursday, Aug. 10 at the BMS practice field. K-8th grade youth invited to learn about football. Free! 9 a.m. for K-4th grade, 10:30 a.m. for 5th-8th. Hosted by ERBM Recreation and Park District and MHS football team. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

