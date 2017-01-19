Community Calendar: January 19, 2017

– Cheer Clinic Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the MHS gym. Youth K-8th grade are invited to this free cheer clinic! More details at meekerrecdistrict.com.

– PIGS (Projects in Grocery Sacks) Jan. 20 from 1-4 p.m. at the Rec Center. Enjoy an afternoon of crocheting, conversation and fun. 18 and older. More details at meekerrecdistrict.com.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be Feb. 13. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Community ladies are meeting to make grocery bag mats for the homeless. Mondays 1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St. Anyone interested can attend. Used grocery bags are greatly needed. Please drop them off at 600 Main St. in Meeker.

– A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be featured from 2-3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Meeker Public Library at 490 Main St. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues and civil protection orders. Please contact the Meeker Public Library at 970-878-5911 to be added to the sign-up sheet. The next clinic date is Feb. 8.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. at Kilowatt Korner. Bring your sewing machine and project.

– Game Day for adults 50+ on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Stop by for refreshments. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Volleyball. Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MES gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Pickleball Open Gym from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the admin gym for adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Basketball. Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MES gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. First Monday of the month, 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

