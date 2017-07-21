Community Calendar: July 20, 2017

– Root Beer Float Day
Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to
1 p.m. Come enjoy a free root
beer float with friends, jump in the
bounce house, and slip-n-slide
through the sprinklers at the
Meeker Recreation Center.
– Junior Golf Tournament
July 25 at 9 a.m. at the Meeker
Golf Course. Ages 5-18 invited.
Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.
com.
– MHS Volleyball Clinic July
26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the
MHS gym. Free for youth entering
K-8th grade. Call 878-3403 or
visit meekerrecdistrict.com.
– Mountain Valley Bank
will be doing a “Lobby Blitz”
every Wednesday to provide customers
with a one on one online
banking and mobile banking mini
course.
– The Meeker Library Book
Club meets at 1 p.m. the second
Monday of each month (excluding
holidays). All interested readers
are welcome. Stop by the Meeker
Library for details.
– Community members are
meeting to make grocery bag
mats for the homeless. Mondays
1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St.
– Quilting Group. Tuesdays
from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker
Public Library. All are welcome.
Come during hours that fit your
schedule. Bring your sewing
machine and project. Making
quilts for the Walbridge Wing and
hospice care.
– Game Day for adults 50-
plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in
the Meeker Recreation Center
lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit
meekerrecdistrict.com.
– Storytime at the Rangely
Regional Library Tuesdays at 10
a.m.
– Children’s Story Hour
Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the
Meeker Public Library.
– Gentleman’s Club meeting
at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning
at the VFW, 290 4th St. in
Meeker.
– Real-Tea Roundtable.
Join real estate expert Suzan
Pelloni for helpful hints on buying
and selling property. First Monday
of the month, 7:30 a.m. at
Wendll’s.
– Open Saturdays at The
TANK every Saturday from 9 a.m.
to 1 p.m. Free and open to the
public. Explore. Play. Listen. For
more information call 970-368-
2657. Donations gratefully accepted.
– Free Community Dinner
every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St.
James’ Episcopal Church—
Richards’ Hall, Fourth and Park.
Hosted by teams from: Meeker
United Methodist Church, St
James’ Episcopal Church, Holy
Family Roman Catholic Church,
Emmanuel Baptist Church, and
Church of Jesus Christ and Latter
Day Saints.
Send calendar items to calendar@
theheraldtimes.com no later
than 5 p.m. Mondays for that
week’s paper.
