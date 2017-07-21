Community Calendar: July 20, 2017

– Root Beer Float Day

Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to

1 p.m. Come enjoy a free root

beer float with friends, jump in the

bounce house, and slip-n-slide

through the sprinklers at the

Meeker Recreation Center.

– Junior Golf Tournament

July 25 at 9 a.m. at the Meeker

Golf Course. Ages 5-18 invited.

Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.

com.

– MHS Volleyball Clinic July

26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the

MHS gym. Free for youth entering

K-8th grade. Call 878-3403 or

visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Mountain Valley Bank

will be doing a “Lobby Blitz”

every Wednesday to provide customers

with a one on one online

banking and mobile banking mini

course.

– The Meeker Library Book

Club meets at 1 p.m. the second

Monday of each month (excluding

holidays). All interested readers

are welcome. Stop by the Meeker

Library for details.

– Community members are

meeting to make grocery bag

mats for the homeless. Mondays

1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays

from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker

Public Library. All are welcome.

Come during hours that fit your

schedule. Bring your sewing

machine and project. Making

quilts for the Walbridge Wing and

hospice care.

– Game Day for adults 50-

plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in

the Meeker Recreation Center

lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit

meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Storytime at the Rangely

Regional Library Tuesdays at 10

a.m.

– Children’s Story Hour

Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the

Meeker Public Library.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting

at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning

at the VFW, 290 4th St. in

Meeker.

– Real-Tea Roundtable.

Join real estate expert Suzan

Pelloni for helpful hints on buying

and selling property. First Monday

of the month, 7:30 a.m. at

Wendll’s.

– Open Saturdays at The

TANK every Saturday from 9 a.m.

to 1 p.m. Free and open to the

public. Explore. Play. Listen. For

more information call 970-368-

2657. Donations gratefully accepted.

– Free Community Dinner

every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St.

James’ Episcopal Church—

Richards’ Hall, Fourth and Park.

Hosted by teams from: Meeker

United Methodist Church, St

James’ Episcopal Church, Holy

Family Roman Catholic Church,

Emmanuel Baptist Church, and

Church of Jesus Christ and Latter

Day Saints.

Send calendar items to calendar@

theheraldtimes.com no later

than 5 p.m. Mondays for that

week’s paper.

