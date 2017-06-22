Community Calendar: June 22, 2017

– Youth Fishing Day June 23 from 4-8:45 p.m. at Circle Park.

– Movie Under the Stars June 23 at 8:45 p.m. at Circle Park. Bring a chair or blanket and watch “Sing”! More information at meekerrecdistrict.com or call 878-3403.

– Hunter Education class in Meeker Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mountain Valley Bank. Colorado Parks and Wildlife online Conclusion Course. Register online, study online. Contact Steve Balloga at 970-640-5481.

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be July 11. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Community members are meeting to make grocery bag mats for the homeless. Mondays 1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. First Monday of the month, 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

Like this: Like Loading...