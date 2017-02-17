Coombs places fifth at regional tourney

RANGELY | Tytus Coombs was the only wrestler representing Rangely High School in the regional wrestling tournament and the freshman Panther finished fifth, one place short of earning a trip to the 2A Colorado State Wrestling Championships. Coombs, along with classmate Justin Rusher and senior Landon Rowley, were the only Panthers to wrestle this season. Rusher did not compete in the regional tournament because of a season-long injury and Rowley did not make weight at the regional tournament.

“We are proud of the work he put in this year,” Rangely head Coach Travis Witherell said, speaking for the coaching staff, which included J.C. Chumacero and Claude Rose. “We had a small team this year and they all put in their dues.”

Coombs wrestled four matches, losing his first match, winning his second against a Hayden wrestler before losing to Paonia but he finished his season with an 8-3 win over Presley Pene of Hotchkiss.

“Tytus came out a different wrestler this week,” coach Witherell said. “In his final match, he came out strong, scored some points early and he wrestled tough the whole match.

“Tytus was the seventh seed coming in and having him win a couple of matches and finish fifth as a freshman, makes us proud of him,” coach Witherell said.

