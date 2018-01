MEEKER | In the photo spread of the Meeker freshman physical science roller coaster projects on Page 8A of the Jan. 28 Herald Times, we inadvertently captioned two photos incorrectly. The Candy Coaster was the work of Cori Mohr and Tacy Crawford, and the Barnyard Madness Coaster was the work of Spud White. We regret the error.

Like this: Like Loading...