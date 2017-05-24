Days Gone By: May 18, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

n At the present time, flour in Meeker is cheaper than anywhere else in the state. Mr. Moulton, manager of the mill, is not only trying to keep down the price, but is refusing to let any of the product leave the valley.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

n Investigating a vandalism report last Saturday, Marshal Sam Cron found two boys, 10 and 11, tearing shingles from the roof of the shelter house at city park. The youths were turned over to their parents pending completion of investigation and the damage report.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

n Police Department: A 14-year-old female runaway was reported. A weedeater was reported stolen. Subjects were contacted in a parked vehicle. The officer found they had been drinking and gave them a ride home. Astray sheep were found on 13th and Market. They were transferred to the Fairgrounds. Juveniles on the junior high roof were reported.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

n Mrs. June Caldwell was recently awarded a service pin for 10 years as an operator with Mountain States Telephone Co. She started with the company in Rangely in 1957.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

n When Janis Reams Hudson was growing up in Rangely, Colo., little did she know that one day she would parlay her small town upbringing into a novel that would win a national readers’ contest for excellence. Hudson was notified recently that readers across the county had named her novel, “Foster Love,” the best short contemporary romance novel of the year in a competition sponsored by the Oklahoma Romance Writers of America.

n Rangely German Shepherd guide dog, “Anny,” receives an honorary degree in “human psychology” from Colorado Northwestern Community College. Ramona Pierson, Anny’s seeing-impaired owner, also received an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts with high honors at the same time.

