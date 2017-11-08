Days Gone By: November 2, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– Through the Tom Scott agency, Ed Wolcott has sold his Mesa farm to Arthur Amick.

– If you want to hear a good one, have Mayor Simms tell you that Kansas beer story.

– Due to the ample measures taken by Town Marshal Clinard and the determination of town authorities to prosecute, there was no Halloween deviltry in Meeker last Wednesday night. This is the first time in years that the town has been free from property destruction and is as it should be.

– On Wednesday, Robert K. Potter received a telephone message from Fairfield, Conn., from his wife’s sister, who is now enroute here as fast as she can make railway connections. On the following day, Mr. Potter also received inquiry over the phone, from his father in New York, as to his wife’s condition. These two cases stand as the longest “long distance” phoning into Meeker. Mrs. Maggie Watson Moog was the operator at this end of the line.

– Silver is climbing again.

– Prof. Victor Zeigler of Colorado School of Mines, and one of the noted geologists of the West, spent a few days here last week, examining our oil shale. The professor examined the formation east of Meeker and the White River field 20 miles west of town. In due time his findings will be made public.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– A 22- year-old Rifle woman owes her life to the persistence and determination of two Rio Blanco County law officers, who found her lying unconscious in the snow in a rugged mountain country some 50 miles west of Meeker about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

– The arrival of little Shannon Kay McKee, born Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 a.m. at Pioneers Hospital is being announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray McKee, She weighed 5 pounds and 3 ounces and at birth measured 19 inches in length. Proud grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ken Dunbar and Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie McKee, all of Meeker.

– Last winter the legislature passed a bill instructing the Colorado State Highway Department to close a road if it is not fit for travel or to require the use of chains or snow tires on mountain passes or other dangerous winter roads under penalty of law.

– “It’s too hot”—“dust is six inches deep on the roads”—the game is too high”—“the woods are too noisy”— are the main complaints heard from hunters as the fifth day of the 1967 Colorado big game season came to a close.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Opening arguments began Wednesday in the trial of Rio Blanco County rancher and former state representative Nick Theos, accused of ordering an employee, Jesus Garcia Rascon, to poison a deer carcass to kill coyotes.

– The snowstorm which began last weekend kept White River Electric Assoc. maintenance crews busy restoring power in its service area. All available WREA personnel were dispatched early Oct. 31, to respond to 27 separate incidents of electric service interruption.

– Bruce Posey, 31, has a shot at the big time, but he needs a little help from his neighbors to make it. Posey has been invited to perform in the Starborn Jamboree, a Nashville Show to be held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 15.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Six hunters have died as the 1967 Colorado hunting season reaches the midway mark.

– Daily we read of violence and disorder in the cities of our country. Daily we read of reversal by federal courts of lower courts findings of violations of local ordinances and state laws. The civil right of every one of our citizens is at stake. Literally thousands of our fellow citizens, both white and black, are stockpiling arms in anticipation of a racial conflagration. This, to us, means that many have lost faith—both in the concepts of this country and in the ability of our civil authorities to control violence.

– The third annual Christmas fair will be held Nov. 6-7 at Kilowatt Korner.

– Cpl. Alan Mobley, U.S. Marine Corps, son of Mr. and Mrs. Zandy Mobley, arrived last week for a visit with his parents who now live in Meeker.

– Construction is now well underway on the foundation for the new fire department building, located a half block north of Main Street on Broadway. Excavation for the work is almost completed and the concrete should be poured within the next week.

– Coach Bill McDaniel and his cross-country team finished in 11th place at the state meet Saturday with runner Jim Sommerville placing fifth in the state with a time of 10:47.

– The 1967 Rangely High School annual was dedicated to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Hahn, associated with the Rangely schools since 1958.

– The Rangely Jaycee-ettes had a successful community Spook Party recently with lots of ghosts and goblins out. About 100 children were present to enjoy games of all kinds, stories and records. Games played included bobbing for apples, dart game, bubblegum contest, balloon race and marshmallow game. A short skit was presented by Carol Hazlewood, witch, and Kleo Hayes, scarecrow. One dollar prizes went to first prize winners Angie Wells and Vincent. Debra Bacon won second prize.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The proposed motel on the north side of East Main Street between Betway Food Store and Professional Touch will include 48 units, plus managers’ units. Initially, however, only 40 units will be built. The units will be modular, built in Utah, and similar in design to the Escalante Trail Motel. In comparison, the Hi-Way 64 Motel had 30 units.

– Rangely’s precincts bucked the national and statewide trend, showing the most support for the Bush/Quayle ticket. Ben Nighthorse Campbell will be the first Native American serving in the U.S. Senate. The four gambling amendments were overwhelmingly defeated statewide with Rangely voters agreeing on all of them except Amendment No. 3 which would have affected Dinosaur.

– There are 17 new professional people in the Rangely Public Schools and 15 of these are certified teachers. Of these, slightly more than half (8) come from the south or near south (Oklahoma).

– Jan Heilmann was selected by random drawing from among the many hard working Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) for the honor of VIPS-of-the-Month for October. She has put in many hours as an aide at noon recess and in the Writing to Read Lab at the Elementary School. As her reward, she received a box of chocolates and a rose from the Flowersmith/Exchange.

