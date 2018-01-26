Related Articles
April precipitation near yearly average
May 17, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC — April precipitation at the Upper Colorado Environmental Plant Center measured 1.66 inches and includes 9.0 inches of snow. Related
February wetter than average
March 13, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER — February precipitation at the plant center measured 1.18 inches and included 14.5 inches of snow. Related
Above average precip. in May
June 12, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER — May precipitation at the plant center was substantially above average and measured 2.18 inches. Related
