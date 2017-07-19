Hometown rodeo…

July 19, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Slider, Sports 0

Meeker High School graduates Sheridan Harvey and Kacey Rosendahl have recently participated in the 2017 Meeker Rodeo Series, which will continue Thursday at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds, starting at 7 p.m. Harvey came out of the chute for the first time on a bucking bronc and rode it for the full eight seconds, while Rosendahl has entered the saddle bronc riding twice. The first ended in a spectacular dismount and the second time out he rode and won the competition.

