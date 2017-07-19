Hometown rodeo…

Meeker High School graduates Sheridan Harvey and Kacey Rosendahl have recently participated in the 2017 Meeker Rodeo Series, which will continue Thursday at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds, starting at 7 p.m. Harvey came out of the chute for the first time on a bucking bronc and rode it for the full eight seconds, while Rosendahl has entered the saddle bronc riding twice. The first ended in a spectacular dismount and the second time out he rode and won the competition.



