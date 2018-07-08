The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council (MACC) board presented former board president—AKA “MACC Daddy”—Gary Zellers, and wife Laurie, with a “Distinguished Service Award” for their many years of bringing performing arts and cultural opportunities to Meeker. MACC has brought multiple theatrical and musical programs to Meeker with Center Stage Youth Theatrical Group in cooperation with ERBM, taken youth to various theatrical outreach programs and seminars, and created Meekerpalooza. Zellers said, “I know drama saves lives. And I know that’s dramatic, but it’s drama. To make a kid feel like they’re important and they belong is so important.” Zellers has high hopes for the future of MACC. “There’s so much more that could be brought in. I would love to see MACC have its own facility, even a small venue.” Zellers will join his wife in Utah, where they are closer to their children and grandchildren. Nancy Richardson has replaced Zellers as board president.
NIKI TURNER PHOTO
MACC Daddy
