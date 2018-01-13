Mayor’s seat, three trustees up for election in Meeker

MEEKER | In April Meeker voters will have an opportunity to elect three new members to the town’s board of trustees, as well as a new mayor. Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 to turn in a petitions for nomination, which must include 10 signatures from registered Meeker voters.

Since Jan. 2, three individuals have picked up candidate packets at Town Hall. None have identified as mayoral candidates or returned the completed petitions yet, according to Town Clerk Lisa Cook.

Trustees Rodney Gerloff and Dan Conrado are both term limited as trustees, but could run for mayor to replace Regas Halandras, who is also term-limited. Trustee Scott Creecy’s seat is also up for election, but he has yet to confirm whether he is running again. Incumbent trustees are Melissa Kendall, Wendy Gutierrez and Travis Day.

Candidates must be a U.S. citizen, registered to vote, 18 or older on the date of the election (April 3), and have resided in the Town of Meeker for a period of 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Trustees are required to serve on the Meeker Urban Renewal Authority board, attend twice monthly board meetings, occasional work sessions and relevant committees, be involved in other meetings of public interest and stay up-to-date and informed on the topics and issues addressed by the town board. Training for new trustees is provided by the Colorado Municipal League. Trustees are paid $300 per month for their service.

Anyone interested in participating as a town trustee should visit Meeker Town Hall to pick up a packet.

