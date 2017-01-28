Meeker Education benefit Jan. 29

MEEKER | On Jan. 29 (the Sunday before the Super Bowl), the Meeker Education Foundation will hold its third annual benefit dinner and auction at the Fairfield Center. The evening’s proceeds will help fund the foundation’s grant award program for the coming school year which provides staff/student grant awards for academic/activity enrichment opportunities and classroom needs. The 2017 event will feature student entertainment and displays, live and silent auctions in addition to a good meal. Tickets will be available at the door.
