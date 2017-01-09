Meeker Police Dept. trained to administer life saving overdose reversal drug

MEEKER | Meeker Police Department received training to administer Narcan to suspected overdoses through a nasal spray. Each officer carries Narcan in their patrol vehicle. Meeker Police is one of just a few agencies who have received this training on the Western slope. Narcan, or naloxone, is a fast-acting drug that is used to reverse an overdose of opiates.
NARCAN does not harm people who have not overdosed on opiates. Opioids are pain-reducing drugs, and include hydrocodone drugs such as Vicodin, oxycodone drugs, morphine, codeine, fentanyl and illegal drugs such as heroin.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, these are considered habit-forming drugs.
Opioids are listed as the main cause of drug overdose deaths by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. In Colorado in 2016, there were more deaths caused by opioid overdoses than homicides.
Beyond illegal narcotics users, Narcan can be used to save someone who accidentally overdoses on a prescribed opiate.
For people reluctant to report an overdose, Colorado law states that a person shall be immune from arrest as well as prosecution for certain conditions, such as;
1)The person reports in good faith an emergency drug or alcohol overdose to law enforcement, 911 system or to a medical provider;
2)The person remains on scene until appropriate personnel arrive;
3)The person identifies themselves and cooperates with appropriate personnel; and
4)The offense arises from the same course of events from which the emergency drug or alcohol overdose event rose.

