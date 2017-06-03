Memorial Day 2017 {PHOTOS}

June 3, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker 0

Keeping with tradition, members of the V.F.W. Post 5843, Auxiliary and American Legion Post 74 gathered at the White River and Highland Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor their comrades who died in active military service.

Above, American Legion post commander Rob Baughman (center) leads the way to the veterans memorial at Highland Cemetery.
Jake Lewis and Peter Kiser, Sr. toss a wreath into the river.
Kiser and Sheriff Anthony Mazzola salute the veterans memorial at Highland Cemetery.

Bobby Gutierrez photos

