MSD art instructor recognizes 2017 MHS art award winners

MEEKER | Art instructor Ben Quinn announced the Scholastic Art awards at Meeker High School May 4, stating that there were a total of 5,600 works from across the state submitted for competition. Meeker students who entered pieces were Anna Walsh (two individual submissions for photography), Caroline Copeland (ceramics), Julia Eskelson (three individual submissions plus a portfolio for photography), Kinzy Burke (sculpture), Korey Hood (painting), Lori Ann Klinglesmith (ceramics), Madeline Amack (three individual submissions plus a portfolio for mixed media design), Madison Russell (drawing and Illustration), Nishiko Thelen (drawing and illustration), and Riley Pertile (printmaking).

Dominick Cardile submitted three individual works as well and received scholarship offers from the Santa Fe College of Art and Design, Colorado State University and Hastings College. Two of his works were accepted into the regional show at the History Colorado Center in Denver. Cardile received an honorable mention for a self-portrait drawing in graphite. His sister, Mikayla Cardile, received the prestigious Gold Key for her linoleum block print of the Washington, D.C., National Cathedral. Her work went on to be juried at the national competition in New York City. Only nine percent of the 5,600 submissions get into the show and only two-percent get the Gold Key here in Colorado.

“Meeker student artists did extremely well in these competitions,” Quinn stated, “I couldn’t be more proud.”



