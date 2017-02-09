Panther wrestlers ready for regionals

RANGELY | The three Panther wrestlers spent the final week of the regular season healing and preparing for the state-qualifying regional tournament to be held this weekend at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, starting Friday at 1 p.m.

“Unfortunately, we had a few injuries we needed to rest to get ready for regionals,” Rangely head wrestling coach Travis Witherell said. “We expect a difficult tournament, as it always is. Our region is incredibly tough and it’s always a battle to make it to the state tournament.”

Freshmen Tytus Coombs and Justin Rusher, along with senior Landon Rowley, will represent Rangely High School in the regional tournament.

Coombs will enter the 120-pound bracket, Rusher will wrestle in the 126-pound bracket and Rowley will wrestle at 132.

“We will be prepared as we can and we will take the match to our opponent and hope it ends in our favor,” coach Witherell said. The top four wrestlers in each weight will earn a free ticket to the “Big Show” in Denver the following week.

“Either way we as a coaching staff are incredibly proud of our team this year,” coach Witherell said, speaking for himself and assistants J.C. Chumacero and Claude Rose. “It takes a lot of hard work and discipline to wrestle an entire season with only three teammates. We respect them for sticking it out and working hard each day. All of our wrestlers have improved so much over the year and we should be proud of what they have done.”

