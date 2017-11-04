{PHOTOS} Hogwarts event in Rangely raises funds for Parkview Elementary

Jen Hill photos
Students earn trip to visit Rifle Falls
May 29, 2013 Heather Zadra 0
RANGELY I Sixteen fifth-grade students earned a day trip to Rifle Falls and the Rifle Falls fish hatchery May 10 after demonstrating outstanding performance in the patrol incentive program begun by fifth-grade instructor Lisa Hanna […]
Food drive…
May 27, 2013 Heather Zadra 0
Parkview Elementary School third-graders in Rangely decided to put April’s moral focus — compassion — into action by hosting a food drive that benefited the Rangely Food Bank and the Rio Blanco BOCES Backpack Program. […]
