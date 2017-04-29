PMC celebrates its volunteers

MEEKER I National Volunteer Week is April 23-29. Each day, volunteers selflessly devote their time to helping others in need. Pioneers Medical Center is proud and wants to thank its volunteers who provide a wide range of services, from delivering Meals on Wheels to spending craft time with Wing residents to helping visitors navigate their way through the hospital.

“They say the best gift is giving of yourself,” says Donna Palmer, PMC volunteer director. “We love the volunteers who give of themselves.”

PMC would like to give special recognition to Wayne Tinder. At press time, Wayne has volunteered more than 1,000 hours of his time to help patients and staff at PMC. You are likely to see Wayne bright and early each morning during the week at the volunteer desk. Tinder is not only consistent and reliable, but willing to obtain answers to patient questions and direct them to the appropriate area of the hospital according to their needs.

“Wayne is dedicated, not only to PMC patients, but to the staff as well,” said Ken Harman, CEO. “His gentle demeanor is always a welcome to our guests.”

PMC currently has 34 individuals who provide countless hours of service. Volunteers are an integral part of the PMC staff and help Pioneers Medical Center carry out its mission to serve the healthcare needs of our community. Volunteers offer service in a variety of areas. Some volunteers deliver a daily meal to community members as part of the Meals on Wheels program. The WingNuts are volunteers that share their talent and friendship with the Walbridge Wing residents. They offer activities such as sewing, singing or playing bingo. A third group of volunteers greets all visitors to the PMC campus and offers directions to their appointment or other business. Since the volunteer program began in 2015, PMC volunteers have logged more than 3,700 hours of volunteer service.

Meals on Wheels is a community program that offers meals to residents that are unable to cook for themselves.

“The Meals on Wheels volunteers are an extension of our dietary staff,” said Brenda Nay, PMC dietary manager. Monday thru Friday, PMC Dietary prepares an average of 10-12 meals to be delivered throughout the community to members who are sick or unable to cook for themselves. Volunteer drivers delivered 2087 meals in 2016, and those numbers are increasing in 2017.

Volunteers are always welcome at Pioneers Medical Center. If you would like to volunteer for any of the volunteer positions available at PMC, please contact Donna Palmer or Danette Coulter at 970-878-5047.

