Rangely girls’ 10 and under softball team finishes fourth at state

RANGELY | The softball season,
which started in April for
Rangely’s 10-under girls’ team,
ended last weekend with a fourth
place finish in the state tournament.
The Rangely girls played 46
games and finished with 35-11
record.
“It was an unbelievable summer
for these girls,” coach Paul
Fortunato said.
The Rangely girls won the
Vernal League and were the league
tourney champs, finished second
place in Arvada in the “Don’t Call
Me Blue” tournament and also
played in Farmington, N.M.,
Loveland and Grand Junction tournaments,
before playing seven
games in the state tournament.
“We lost our first game and had
to come back the hard way,” coach
Fortunato said of the team’s state
experience. “We won five games in
a row, before losing a close-hard
fought game (8-7).”
The Rangely girls finished
fourth in a field of 18 teams.
“We would like to thank all of
the committed parents and coaches
for a great summer,” coach
Fortunato said. “Also, thanks to all
that sponsored us along the way
and Utah Gas Corp., for sponsoring
us for the state tournament.”
