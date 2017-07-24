Rangely girls’ 10 and under softball team finishes fourth at state

RANGELY | The softball season,

which started in April for

Rangely’s 10-under girls’ team,

ended last weekend with a fourth

place finish in the state tournament.

The Rangely girls played 46

games and finished with 35-11

record.

“It was an unbelievable summer

for these girls,” coach Paul

Fortunato said.

The Rangely girls won the

Vernal League and were the league

tourney champs, finished second

place in Arvada in the “Don’t Call

Me Blue” tournament and also

played in Farmington, N.M.,

Loveland and Grand Junction tournaments,

before playing seven

games in the state tournament.

“We lost our first game and had

to come back the hard way,” coach

Fortunato said of the team’s state

experience. “We won five games in

a row, before losing a close-hard

fought game (8-7).”

The Rangely girls finished

fourth in a field of 18 teams.

“We would like to thank all of

the committed parents and coaches

for a great summer,” coach

Fortunato said. “Also, thanks to all

that sponsored us along the way

and Utah Gas Corp., for sponsoring

us for the state tournament.”

