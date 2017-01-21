Rangely School board discusses mill levy

RANGELY | The Rangely School Board met Tuesday night to listen to quick updates from district staff and discuss the upcoming mill levy override election.

The current mill levy partnership between the school and recreation districts is in its final year and the board is planning to ask for a renewal. The issue will be on the November 2017 ballot. The board is currently deciding whether they will ask for a continuation of the current mill levy partnership with the Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation & Park District, or if they will take on the mill levy on their own. They are also contemplating asking for public support to create both mill levies. According to school board president Kurt Douglas the recreation district is supportive with continuing to house the mill levy and also found the option of running both mill levies acceptable. The board hopes to vote on which direction to take in their March meeting. They also discussed the importance of making an effort to better communicate to the public the need for the increased funds provided by the mill levy.

The board accepted the resignation of junior/senior high math instructor Steven Herndon, approved the hire of IT director Bo Bertoch and briefly discussed the search to replace junior/senior high principal K.D. Bryant.

The short update provided by Parkview Elementary (PVE) Principal Mike Kruger informed the board that there are currently 309 PVE students. The school reported zero in or out of school suspensions and only five office referrals so far this year. Kruger also reported that 27 percent of all K-5 students are enrolled in a READ plan. READ plans are designated for students who are “identified as having a significant reading deficiency.”

Superintendent Matt Scoggins expressed excitement over the new broadband project and the positive impacts it will have on the district. He said the improved connection will allow the buildings to be better connected to each other.

The board is currently considering their policy regarding drug testing student athletes and welcomes input.

The Rangely School Board will meet again on Feb. 7 for a work session and Feb. 21 for a regular meeting.

