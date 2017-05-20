Town of Meeker adds golf carts to OHV code

MEEKER | In their regular meeting, Meeker’s board of trustees adopted an ordinance that adds golf carts to the OHV section of the town’s municipal code, making their use permissible in town. Operators still have to be licensed drivers, and the golf carts are required to have specific safety equipment according to the ordinance. Please check with the town for those requirements.

The board approved the mayor’s nomination of Brock Campbell to the final seat on the Meeker Urban Renewal Board, and approved liquor licenses for Meekerpalooza and Old Timers Reunion on June 3 before opening a discussion about modifying the town’s bidding policies to increase public transparency, make the bid process more secure, and provide a way to give preference to local bidders on certain projects.

Town Attorney Melody Massih told the board that the lawsuit against the Meeker Housing Authority will be in mediation next Wednesday, and that defense council thinks the town should “settle this and get out of the case for a nominal amount.”

While the Town of Meeker is named in the suit, along with the Meeker Housing Authority (MHA) as an organization and the individual members of the MHA, the town has no liability for the actions of the MHA and nothing would change for the other parties named in the suit. Settling the lawsuit, according to Massih, would be less expensive than letting the defense council present an oral argument for dismissal in federal court.

“It’s a super high conflict situation (between the plaintiffs’ attorney and defense counsel),” Massih said. “Nobody’s happy when you settle, but we’re going to be done and out of it.”

The board announced a meeting for Meeker Chamber of Commerce members today at 6:30 p.m. at Kilowatt Korner to answer questions and discuss the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the Meeker Adventure Center. The town will hold its own meeting on May 24 at 6:30 at Town Hall to answer specific questions about the details of the RFQ.

On June 6, the town will hold a workshop to discuss its grant program, and on June 20, at the request of the county commissioners, will participate in a combined workshop with the county and both towns. The subject of legalization of marijuana and the current moratoriums will be one of the items on that workshop agenda.

