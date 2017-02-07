‘Waving Hands Review’ seeks submissions

RBC | The ninth annual publication of “Waving Hands Review,” the literature and arts magazine of Colorado Northwestern Community College, will publish this spring. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.cncc.edu/waving-hands-review or visit www.cncc.edu, click on “About CNCC” and then “Publications.”
Related Articles
New outdoor leadership coordinator at CNCC
August 10, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY I “Hello” and “welcome” are words John Whipple says he keeps hearing all around the Colorado Northwest Community College campus as the new outdoor leadership coordinator. Related
Coach Paul Conrad: The legend lives on
December 31, 2009 Jeff Burkhead 0
RANGELY | When Paul Conrad started coaching in 1967 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, it was called Rangely College. Related
Community Networking Meeting Dec. 20
December 14, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | CNCC President Ron Granger has agreed to be the speaker for the next Community Networking Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the Weiss Conference Room from noon-1:30 p.m. Granger will give insight on […]
Leave a Reply