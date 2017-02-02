White River Rumble snowmobile race Feb. 4

MEEKER | The second annual White River Rumble will be held this Saturday, starting at the east end of Lake Avery and span over 70 miles through the White River Forest. Participants on snowbikes will kick off the day around 9:15 a.m., followed by the 70 mile racers, then Team Co-Ed and Vintage Classes. There is more than a mile of technical track that the racers will start and end on, which will make for great viewing. We will have giveaways for the fans, along with fire pits, a scoreboard and room for the kids to play. Wendll’s will be on site throughout the day serving up warm food and drinks. There is more than $1,000 to be won and there is still time to register! Visit www.whiteriversnowmobile.com or sign up Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Mexican House. Sunday, the White River Snowmobile Club will host a group ride, leaving from the Lost Creek parking lot at 9 a.m. Every ability and age are welcome to join us! Guests have the option of a groomed ride or an adventurous ride in the Sand Peak area. Everyone will meet at Ripple Creek Lodge at 11 a.m. for brunch (paid on your own).

