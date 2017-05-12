Windy night …

May 12, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Slider 0

Security camera footage revealed that a wind gust in the early hours of the morning last weekend was responsible for snapping the large flagpole at Highland Cemetery in Meeker, damaging the railing. Bobby Gutierrez photo

