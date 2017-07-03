Working together…

July 3, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker 0

MEEKER | The irrigation pump failed at Highland Cemetery in Meeker Monday, June 19, during one of the first heat waves of the season, leaving the grass without water from Monday through Friday while cemetery staff sought a replacement. With the new pump not expected to arrive until June 29, the Meeker Fire Department stepped in with their trucks, and supplied the water, to keep the grass green at the cemetery and help prevent fire danger for the Fourth of July fireworks display. Tom Allen, who was spraying weeds at the time, also pitched in, using the water on his truck to water the grass. Bobby Gutierrez photo

Related Articles

Meeker

Cemetery district board answers questions, engages attorney

March 25, 2017 Niki Turner 0

MEEKER | The Meeker Cemetery District board met March 15 and responded to public comments raised about recent changes at the cemetery, potential conflicts of interest for board members and made personnel changes. Board president […]

Meeker

Marshall Cook new Meeker fire chief; wife from Maybell, Craig

March 26, 2015 Sean McMahon 0

MEEKER I For the first time in 15 years, the Rio Blanco Fire Protection District has a new fire chief, and Marshall Cook will also take over the title of EMT (emergency medical technician) chief, […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply