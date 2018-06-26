CALLING ALL CAN-CAN GIRLS …

The “can-can girls” who perform in the Fourth of July parade and the Meeker Pageant have been part of the Range Call festivities for as long as anyone can remember. This year, the tenants of the Hugus Building, organized by Nana Goose Interiors co-owners Sherri Rubin and Janet Henderson, would like to host a reunion of all the women, young and old, who have been can-can girls in the past. Early plans include a light breakfast at the Hugus Building (formerly Oldland’s) before the parade, followed by a trip down the parade route on trailers. If you were a can-can girl, or know someone who was, please contact Rubin or Henderson at 878-3151 to be included on the list.
CAITLIN WALKER PHOTO
Leave a Reply