Classifieds: February 16, 2017

February 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

2/16 Bus in town/Grand Junction medical

2/17 Bus in town

2/18 No bus

2/19 AM bus

2/20 Bus in town

2/21Bus in town

2/22 Bus in town

2/23 Bus in town/Craig

2/24 Bus in town

2/25 No bus

2/26 AM bus

2/27 Bus in town

2/28 Bus in town

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE

If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

DBLR Investments is looking for capitol/investors.Serious investors only please. $2500 min to $200,000 max. Contact Randy @ (970)878-4077 or email dblrinvestments@hotmail.com

**CHILDCARE

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES

Caregivers needed in Rangely for in-home care for elderly and disabled individuals. No experience needed. Must be caring, compassionate and reliable. Call (720)837-0079.

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**LOST & FOUND

Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

Orange tabby cat, older female, crooked tail, freckle on nose, shorthair, name is Itchy, missing from 4th and Cedar area, since February 9. Call 878-3456.

**MISCELLANEOUS

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL

Structural Trades II

CNCC is seeking a qualified applicant for the Structural Trades II. This is a fulltime Classified benefited position. Pay is $3,479.00 per month.

For a complete job description: http://www.cncc.edu/employment-opportunities-2/

Submit a State of Colorado application to: http://www.colorado.gov/jobs

Application deadline is Tuesday February 21, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Recreation Coordinator The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one full-time benefited Recreation Coordinator with an emphasis in athletics. Salary range $15.87-21.05/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in select phases of developing, implementing and coordinating recreational programs and special events to include gym supervision, officiating, coaching, working with youth of all ages and adults, recruiting and working with volunteer coaches, developing league schedules, assisting with summer camp, teen trips etc., and other recreational programs. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through February 20, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

River Camp RV Park, Meeker,is seeking a couple with an RV to be Camp Hosts. Site furnished with all utilities paid, including propane. There is a 26′ camper with 1 slide-out available for the camp host if you don’t have your own RV. Duties include welcoming guests, collecting rent, reading electric meters, mowing and irrigating. The host will also receive $600/month, paid bi-monthly. All power equipment provided. Great job from April 1st to November 1st. If you would like this position or know someone who would be interested, call Walt Brown at 970-878-5677

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER

FOR SALE: 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: LAND/LOTS

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

Residential Building Lots for Sale – 4-5 acre lots in West Rangely Subdivision. Gas, water, phone ,electric hookups at property line of all lots. Reasonably priced at $50,000 – $60,000. Private road owned by homeowners association , minimal HOA fee – $250 a year per lot. Mike/Tracy Hayes (970) 675-5323.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER

3 BDR. 2 car garage, home in Sage Hills. Available March 1. Call (970)878-5191

Office Space, 848 sq. ft., 3 rooms + restroom. Street front, 770 Main St., 970-878-4754

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

**RENTALS: RANGELY

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

3 BDR/2 full BA house, garage, storage bldg, fenced in yard. $650 + utilities. 970-629-3605

2 BDR house, upstairs full bath, 3 rooms downstairs, 1 car garage fenced in yard. $750 + utilities. 970-629-3605

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Meeker Board of Trustees will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, February 21 at 7 P.M. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, regarding amendments to Title 17 and Title 18 of the Town of Meeker Municipal Code for the addition of a zoning district and associated subdivision and site plan review regulations.

The Ordinance may be viewed on the Town’s website, or you may pick up a copy at Town Hall.

If you have comments for or against the application, you are invited to attend the hearing or submit written comments to Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641. Further information is available by contacting Town Hall at 970-878-5344, Monday through Friday.

Publish: February 2, 9, 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker, Colorado (the “Town”), at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado, 81641 at the hour of 7pm Mountain Standard Time on February 21st.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider (1) the need for an urban renewal authority to function within the Town, (2) the form of Board to be created, and (3) approval of a resolution creating the Authority.

The Ordinance may be viewed on the Town’s website, or you may pick up a copy at Town Hall.

If you have comments for or against the application, you are invited to attend the hearing or submit written comments to Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641. Further information is available by contacting Town Hall at 970-878-5344, Monday through Friday.

Publish: February 2, 9, 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

BARONE MIDDLE SCHOOL, MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

PLAYGROUND IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR SERVICES

Barone Middle School, Meeker School District RE-1, is soliciting a Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) from candidates interested in Playground Improvement Contractor services for Barone Middle School. The RFQ/P will be available as of Wednesday, February 1. Interested applicants may obtain the RFQ/P by contacting the district superintendent, Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us, or BMS Principal Jim Hanks at jim.hanks@meeker.k12.co./us. The deadline for delivery of proposals is February 20, 2017, at 4:00 p.m.

Publish: February 2, 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

FACILITY MASTER PLAN CONSULTING SERVICES

Meeker School District RE-1 is soliciting a Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) from candidates interested in Facility Master Planning consultant services for district facilities, with specific emphasis on Meeker High School. The RFQ/P will be available as of Wednesday, February 1. Interested applicants may obtain the RFQ/P by contacting the district superintendent,Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us. The deadline for delivery of proposals is Wednesday, March 8, at 4:00 p.m.

Pulbished: February 2, 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Meeker is accepting bid proposals for a new patrol vehicle for the Police Department. The vehicle should be a new 2017 4-door SUV. Bid Specifications and/or general information may be obtained at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker CO 81641 or at Townofmeeker.org, or by calling 970.878.4100

Bids will be accepted at the Meeker Town Hall until Thursday February 23, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The bid will be awarded at the regular Town of Meeker Board of Trustees meeting on March 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The Town reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive any and all informalities, and the right to disregard all non-conforming or conditional bids or counter proposals. Contract award and preferences will be based upon the Town of Meeker personnel Policy & Procedures Manual.

Published: February 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Pursuant to the Rules and Regulation of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board published August 1980, and pursuant to the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act 34-33-101, et seq., notice is hereby given of the filing of an application for Phase I Bond Release of a portion of the Colowyo Mine site. The application pertains to the existing Colowyo Coal Mine, Permit No. C-1981-019 by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway No. 13, Meeker, Colorado 81641, filed with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (CDRMS), Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203 and approved by the Division on April 5, 2013 (latest Permit Renewal). The Colowyo Mine is located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado.

The bond release areas applied for totals 129.6 acres that were reclaimed in 2016. The status of the reclamation is consistent with the requirements of the approved reclamation plan which includes backfill and regrading to the approved post mine topography, variable topsoil depth replacement, and seeding with the approved seed mixture. Exhibit 1 of the bond release application presents all of the reclaimed areas a. Listed below is a general legal description of these areas:

Township 3 North, Range 93 West of the 6th P.M.

Section 9 – NW¼ S½, and W½ N½;

Section 9 – SE ¼ SE ¼;

Section 10 – SW ¼ SW ¼;

Section 15 – NW ¼ NW ¼;

Section 16 – NE ¼ NE ¼

Colowyo currently holds a self-bond (Bond No. SB-010) in the amount of $80,517,829. With this bond release application, the Colowyo Mine will be requesting relinquishment of 60% of the bond held for the parcels applied for under this application.

A copy of the bond release application is on file at the Moffat Count Clerk and Recorder’s Office located in the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 81641. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference concerning this bond release application should be addressed to the Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203.

Comments must be filed within thirty (30) days from the last date of this publication, or within thirty (30) days of the completed inspection by the CDRMS, whichever is later.

Publish: February 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 23, 2017 the Rio Blanco County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Administration Building Meeting Room, 200 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado to consider the following:

Belland Minor Subdivision PSUB-0001-17. The applicant is requesting to subdivide the property into three lots. The property is located on State Highway 13, West of Ace Hardware, Meeker Colorado, in Section 23, T1N, R94W. Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Community Development Department at 200 Main Street in Meeker, Colorado, or you may call (970) 878-9456 for more information between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Published: February 16, 2017

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on Monday March 20, 2017, the Rio Blanco County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing beginning at 11:15 a.m. at the Rio Blanco County Rangely Annex Building, 17497 Highway 64, Rangely, Colorado to consider the following:

Limited Impact Review (PLIR) 0002-17 – Rio Blanco County Pollard Tower, applicant is requesting a Special Use Permit to upgrade to 100ft x 100ft fenced tower site, with an additional 95ft self-supporting tower for public and commercial telecommunications uses including but not limited to Broadband, Emergency Services, and Cellular. Site will include power, data shelters, backup generator, leveling and landscaping. Located in Rio Blanco County. Section 28, T1S, R92W.

Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Community Development Department at 200 Main Street in Meeker, Colorado, or you may call (970) 878-9456 for more information between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on Monday March 27, 2017, the Rio Blanco County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing beginning at 1:15 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Administration Building, 200 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado to consider the following:

Re-Zone PRZ-0004-16 – Sleepy Cat Ranch LLC – applicant is requesting to change the current Agricultural zoning of this property to Rural Residential. The property is located East of County Road 54 and South of the White River, Rio Blanco County, Colorado, T1S, R92W, S23 (PIN# 162123400019).

Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Community Development Department at 200 Main Street in Meeker, Colorado, or you may call (970) 878-9456 for more information between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday March 8, 2017 Rio Blanco County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 7 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Administration Building, 200 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado to consider the following:

Re-Zone PRZ-0004-16 – Sleepy Cat Ranch LLC – applicant is requesting to change the current Agricultural zoning of this property to Rural Residential. The property is located East of County Road 54 and South of the White River, Rio Blanco County, Colorado, T1S, R92W, S23 (PIN# 162123400019).

Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Community Development Department at 200 Main Street in Meeker, Colorado, or you may call (970) 878-9456 for more information between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on Monday April 10, 2017 the Rio Blanco Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing beginning at 1:15 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado to consider the following:

Belland Subdivision PSUB-0001-17. The applicant is requesting to subdivide the property into three lots. The property is located on State Highway 13, West of Ace Hardware, Meeker Colorado, in Section 23, T1N, R94W.

Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Community Development Department at 200 Main Street in Meeker, Colorado, or you may call (970) 878-9456 for more information between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Published: February 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE WILLIAMS FORK AND ILES FORMATIONS (INCLUDING THE SEGO FORMATION), PARACHUTE FIELD, RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

CAUSE NO. 535

DOCKET NO. 170300174

TYPE: ADDITIONAL WELLS

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

APPLICATION LANDS

Township 2 South, Range 98 West, 6th P.M.

Section 24: All

APPLICATION

On January 19, 2017 (Amended February 9, 2017), Ursa Operating Company LLC, Operator No. 10447, (“Ursa” or “Applicant”), filed a verified application pursuant to §34-60-116, C.R.S., for an order to:

1) Authorize the equivalent of one well per 10 acres well density for the Application Lands, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the William Fork and Iles Formations (including the Sego Formation), with the permitted wells should be located downhole no closer than 100 feet from the boundaries of the Application Lands, however, in cases where the lands abut or corner lands which the Commission has not granted the right to drill 10-acre density in the William Fork and Iles Formations at the time of the Application for Permit to Drill has been granted, the permitted wells should be located downhole no closer than 200 feet from the boundaries of the Application Lands, without exception being granted by the Director, with no internal boundary setbacks within the Application Lands; and

2) Except as previously authorized by order of the Commission, require that wells authorized under this Application to be drilled from the surface either vertically or directionally from no more than one pad per approximately 40 acres, without exception being granted by the Director.

APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS

(available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,”

then click on “Orders” or “Rules”)

Rule 318.a. of the Commission Rules provides a well to be drilled 2,500 feet or greater shall be located not less than 600 feet from any lease line, and shall be located not less than 1,200 feet from any other producible oil or gas well when drilling to the same common source of supply, unless authorized by the Commission upon hearing. The N½S½ of Section 24, Township 2 South, Range 98 West, 6th P.M. is subject to Rule 318.a. for the Williams Fork and Iles Formations.

On March 20, 2006 (corrected February 9, 2017), the Commission entered Order No. 527-1 which, among other things, allowed additional wells to be drilled on the S½S½ of Section 24, Township 2 South, Range 98 West, 6th P.M., and other lands, the equivalent of one well per 10 acres, with the permitted well to be located no closer than 100 feet from the boundary of the lands, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Williams Fork Formation.

On August 28, 2007, the Commission entered Order No. 527-4 which, among other things, established 100 foot setbacks from the outside boundary for S½S½ of Section 24, Township 2 South, Range 98 West, 6th P.M, and allowed one (1) well per 10 acres for the lands, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Iles and Sego Formations.

On January 27, 2014, the Commission entered Order No. 527-12 which, among other things, allowed the equivalent of one well per 10 acres well density for the N½ of Section 24, Township 2 South, Range 98 West, 6th P.M., and other lands, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Williams Fork and Iles Formations, with the bottomhole location of any permitted well located anywhere on the Application Lands but no closer than 100 feet from the lease or unit boundaries; however, in cases where the lands abut or corner lands for which the Commission has not at the time of permit application granted the right to drill 10-acre density Williams Fork Formation and Iles Formation wells, the permitted well shall be located downhole no closer than 200 feet from the lease or unit boundaries, without exception being granted by the Director.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to 130, C.R.S. and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:

Date: March 20-21, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place: The Larimer County Conference Center at The Ranch

First National Bank Building

5280 Arena Circle

Loveland, CO 80538

Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.

At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509., no later than March 6, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of March 6, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511., if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing.

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By___________________________________

Julie Murphy, Secretary

Dated: February 9, 2017

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, Colorado 80203

Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us

Phone: (303) 894-2100

Fax: (303) 894-2109

Attorneys for Applicant:

James Parrot

Jillian Fulcher

Evan Bekkedahl

Beatty & Wozniak, P.C.

216 16th Street, Suite 1100

Denver, Colorado 80202

(303) 407-4499

mwozniak@bwenergylaw.com

jfulcher@bwenergylaw.com

ebekkedahl@bwenergylaw.com

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES / DISTRICT ENGINEER

The Meeker Sanitation District is seeking the services of a qualified Professional Engineering company to provide an Engineering Assessment of the wastewater treatment plant and collection system. Interested companies may obtain an electronic copy of the complete request for proposal package beginning February 9th 2017 from Kurt Nielsen at (970) 878-5345 or kurtn@meekersanitation.org.

Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m., March 23nd 2017. Questions may be addressed by contacting Kurt Nielsen via phone or email.

The District’s Board of Directors reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals.

Publish: February 16, 23, March 2, and 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Regular Meeting

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

February 21, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order and Roll Call

2.Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Smith will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3.Welcome of Guests

4.Approval of Agenda

Student Celebrations:

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Consent Agenda:

1.Approval: Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on January 17, 2017

2.Acceptance: Financial Reports and Check Vouchers for January 2017

Public/Committee Reports: DAC, Meeker Education Foundation, BOCES

Principal Reports:

1.Meeker Elementary School – Kathy Collins

2.Barone Middle School – Jim Hanks

3.Meeker High School – Amy Chinn

Superintendent Report

Action Items:

1.Approval: Personnel Hires

a.Certified/Classified Substitute – Austin Bradford

b.Food Services Worker – J’Leah Richardson

c.Volunteer Drama Sponsor – Bob Amick

d.Baseball Coaches – Brian Merrifield (Head Coach), Donald Blazon (Asst. Coach), Ron Kelly Crawford (Asst. Coach)

e.Track Coaches – John Strate (Head Coach), Kris Casey (Asst. Coach), Terrence Casias (Asst. Coach), Brittany Shubnell (Asst. Coach), Ben Quinn (Vol. Asst. Coach), Shane Phelan (Vol. Asst. Coach), Heather Burke (Vol. Asst. Coach),

2.Approval: Superintendent Contract

3.Approval: 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 District Calendar

4.Approval: Policy AC-R and JJH (2nd Reading)

5.Approval: Policy GCID and GDD (2nd Reading)

6.Approval: Policy Repeal – GCCAF (2nd Reading)

Other BOE Information:

1.Policy presentation (1st Reading) – GBQEB (Employment of Retired Staff Members)

2.URA representative

3.Sanderson Hills property

Executive Session

Adjournment

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

INVITATION TO BID

MAINTENANCE SHOP

CLOSING BID DATE – March 22nd 2017

The Meeker Sanitation District will be accepting sealed bids for the maintenance shop.

The bid specs will be available at the walk thru on March 7th 2017, at 11:00 am, at the plant of the Meeker Sanitation District, 1150 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado. Please contact Plant Manager Kurt Nielsen at the Plant 970-878-5345 or at kurtn@meekersanitation.org with any questions

All price proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and designated on the envelope as “Meeker Sanitation District Maintenance”.

Bids must be received in the office by 4:00 PM on Wednesday March 22nd 2017.

Mail to:

Meeker Sanitation District

PO Box 417

Meeker, CO 81641

OR drop by:

265 8th Street

Meeker, CO 81641

Bids will be opened March 28, 2017 by The plant manager and office manager for review.

The Meeker Sanitation District reserves the right to reject any an all bids and waive any and all informalities, and the right to disregard all non conforming or conditional bids or counter proposals.

The final award shall be subject to the District’s review of all submitted price proposals, including specifications and prices.

Publish: February 16, 23, and March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

Tuesday February 21, 2017

5:15 P.M. Special Board Workshop

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I. Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II. Approval of the Agenda

III. Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV. Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI. Staff Updates

VII. A. Public Hearings-

1.Resolution 01-2017, a Resolution finding that one or more blighted areas exist in the Town of Meeker, the need for the redevelopment and rehabilitation of such areas in accordance with Colorado Urban Renewal Law, declaring it to be in the public interest that the Meeker Urban Renewal Authority exercise the powers provided by law and designating the Town Trustees and representatives of affected taxing bodies as the Urban Renewal Authority

2.Ordinance 01-2017, an Ordinance amending the Meeker Municipal Code with the addition of an R-2, Single-Family Attached and Detached Residential Neighborhood Zoning designation, Townhouse Subdivision Regulations, and addition of Site Plan Review regulations.

VIII. Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Report

X. Town Attorney’s Report

XI. Adjournment

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

EXHIBIT I-E

PUBLIC NOTICE AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Housing Resources of Western Colorado has submitted in conjunction with Mesa County, Garfield County, and Rio Blanco County a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application to the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs. CDBG funds are intended to provide decent housing, suitable living environments and economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate-income persons through rehabilitation and preservation, economic/job development and public facilities improvements.

The application being considered would request $ 589,600 for the Single Family Owner Occupied Home Rehabilitation Program. It is estimated that approximately 100 % of the funds would benefit low and moderate-income persons. Permanent involuntary displacement of neighborhood persons or businesses is not anticipated. Should it later become necessary to consider such displacement, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement. If no feasible alternatives exist, required/reasonable benefits will be provided to those displaced to mitigate adverse effects and hardships. Any low and moderate income housing which is demolished or converted will be replaced. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during these hearings should notify Scott Stewart, CFO of Mesa County at 544 Rood Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 a minimum of 3 days in advance so that appropriate aids can be made available.

A public hearing will be held at 9:00AM on February 27th, 2017 at 544 Rood Avenue, Old Courthouse Grand Junction, CO 81501 to obtain citizen views and to respond to proposals and questions related to: The proposed CDBG application for this project; and Community development and housing needs, including the needs or low and moderate income persons, as well as other needs in the community that might be addressed through the CDBG program; and The performance of the Mesa County in carrying out its community development responsibilities.

Potential historical effects.

A copy of the application(s) as submitted to the State will be available for public review at 544 Rood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Oral and written comments will be considered in deciding whether to submit an application for the proposed project.

Written summary information will be available at 544 Rood Avenue, Grand Junction from March 1st, 2017 until March 8th, 2017 on any CDBG application(s) for Mesa County, Garfield County, and Rio Blanco County intended to submit to the State.

Information and records regarding the Mesa County’s proposed and past use of CDBG funds are available at 544 Rood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501 during regular office hours.

NOTE 1: THIS NOTICE MUST BE PUBLISHED IN A NEWSPAPER OF GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE AREA AT LEAST FIVE (5) DAYS PRIOR TO THE PUBLIC HEARING. It should also be posted in the city/town hall or county courthouse and in other places frequented by the public, ESPECIALLY LOW AND MODERATE INCOME PERSONS BENEFITING FROM OR AFFECTED BY PROPOSED CDBG ACTIVITIES.

NOTE 2: EACH MUNICIPALITY AND COUNTY PARTICIPATING DIRECTLY IN A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL PROJECT IS REQUIRED TO CONDUCT A PRE-APPLICATION PUBLIC HEARING AND TO PROVIDE PUBLIC NOTICES. AS APPROPRIATE, THE NOTICES MAY BE COMBINED AND THE HEARINGS MAY BE HELD JOINTLY.

* For projects with more than one activity, provide estimated amount for each activity and estimated percentages by which each activity will benefit low and moderate income persons.

** For multi-jurisdictional applications, written summary information and a copy of the application must be available for public review in each participating jurisdiction, as required by HUD.

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

Tentative Board Agenda

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance.

•Changes to the February 21, 2017 Tentative Agenda.

•Move to Approve the changes to the February 21, 2017 Agenda.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR FEBRUARY 21, 2017

•Consent 1_Approval of the Board Minutes of February 14, 2017.

•Consent 2_Approval the renewal of a Services Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Motorola Console Maintenance for Emergency services, in an amount not to exceed $17,812.08, and authorize the Chairman to sign.

BUSINESS AGENDA

General:

•Business 1_None.

Bid Openings:

•Bid Opening 1_None.

Bids Awards:

•Bid Award 1_None.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

•MCA 1_None.

Resolutions:

•Resolution 1_

Other Business:

•Public Comments

•County Commissioners Updates

11:15 Public Hearings:

•Hearing 1_Applicant White River Electric Association is requesting approval of the WREA Limited Impact Review PLIR‐0001‐17, to install a hydro-electric plant utilizing the Miller Creek Ditch located at SE1/4, Section 10, Township 1 South, Range 94 West.

RESOLUTION 2017 09_A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO, APPROVING RIO BLANCO COUNTY LIMITED IMPACT REVIEW PLIR 0001‐17 FOR A PROPOSED HYDRO-ELECTRIC PLANT UTILIZING THE MILLER CREEK DITCH.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for February 27, 2017, at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Artesia Fire Protection

District of Moffat County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May, 2017, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms. Eligible electors of the Artesia Fire Protection District interested in serving on the

board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Colleen Zufelt (Designated Election Officer)

301 Stegosaurus (DEO Address)

Dinosaur, CO. 81610

970-374-244 (DEO Address)

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Call for appointment.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on February 24, 2017, (not less than 67 days before the election).

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, February 27, 2017 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Friday, March 31, 2017.

§ Colleen Zufelt

In addition, C.R.S. 1-13.5-501 (2) defines ‘publication’ as printing one time, in a newspaper of general circulation in the {special district if there is such a newspaper, and if not, then in a newspaper in the county in which the special district is located. Districts in more than one county should review the complete definition.

* Rare. Use Only applicable if director seat was vacated less than two years into 4 year

term.: {an appointee is] to serve until the next regular election, at which time, the vacancy shall be filled by election for any remaining

unexpired portion of the term. C.R.S. 32-1-905(2)(a).

Division of Local Government -Department of Local Affairs -2014 Election Revised 2/5/2016

Published: February 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

