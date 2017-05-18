Classifieds: May 18, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Colorado Volleyball Officials Associatin (CVOA) is looking for those interested in becoming a certified official. This certification allows you to officiate high school and middle school games. The certificate process begins in late July. Call or text 970-942-7500 if interested.

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 5/19/17, Chicken enchilada casserole, Tossed salad, Tangerine, Raisin oatmeal cookie

Monday, 5/22/17, Cheeseburger on bun w/fixins, Tater tots, Green beans, Fresh fruit salad

Tuesday, 5/23/17, Roast beef, Mashed potatoes & gravy, Brussel sprouts, Waldorf salad

Wednesday, 5/24/17, Fish cakes, Red dilled potatoes, Glazed carrots, Biscuits, Banana pudding

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, May 25, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

ASPEN LEAF DENTAL OFFICE

Dr. Cliff Chapin is still accepting patients at his office at 341 7th Street, Meeker, CO. By appointment only Please contact the office for available times. Please call (970)878-3696 or email us at aldoofice341@gmail.com

We will contact you as soon as possible.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Spring Consignment Auction

Saturday, May 20th, 10:00 a.m.

750 East 4th Street, Craig, Colorado

(Indoor arena, Craig Fairgrounds)

There will be vehicles, trailers, farm & ranch equipment, saddles & tack, hunting & fishing items, guns & ammo, hand & power tools of all kinds, coins, antiques, and collectibles, household items & furniture, glasware etc, etc. This a consignment auction meaning anything could show up unadvertised . For more information call Steve Claypoole CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web

www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps will be in Meeker June 8, 9, and 10th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH

Looking to lease summer grazing pasture for 60-100 pairs of black angus cattle. Competitive prices, excellent references available. Call or text Kyle 970-846-8310

3-20 ft used cattleguards, in good shape with the ends on them. 970-326-8737

**FOR SALE**

Sheds for sale by Pete

My dad and I are building and selling sheds to raise money for my 8th grade trip to Washington DC. Please call my dad if you are interested in buying one. Thanks 970-433-3334

**LAWN & GARDEN**

Emerald City Lawn Care

Aeration, Fertilizer, Weekly Mowing Service, Over-Seeding.

Free Estimates. (970)-878-4553

**LOST & FOUND**

Lost: Diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet. Reward! Donna Collins (DC) 970-878-4371

**MISCELLANEOUS

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**HELP WANTED: PT**

Part time irrigator needed. 4 wheeler and all supplies provided. Call 970-261-5672 or 970-367-6040

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC is looking for dynamic employees to join our team. For job opportunities, descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Utah Gas Corp located in Rangely Colorado is looking for a Measurement Tech.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 year(s) of related work experience.

Minimum High School Diploma or Equivalent.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license to include a safe driving record satisfactory to the company.

Familiar with various brands of chromatographs, and electronic flow measurement.

Familiar with Industry Standards and Regulatory Requirements for gas and liquid measurement.

Email resumto:

rplummer@utahgascorp.com

Colorado Northwestern

Community College

CNCC has 3 new job postings. Full Time Director of Foundation, Full time Director of Institutional Effectiveness, and Half time Grants administrator. For job descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment Positions are open until filled. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Recreation Assistant The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking applications for a part time non-benefited, year round recreation assistant, who could work up to 30 hours per week. Salary range $9.30-15.38/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in the development, coordination, and implementation of District programs and special events, directly working with youth and adults, collaborating with other recreation staff, administrative staff, and community partners to accomplish tasks. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 15 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, May 29, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Wanted: Cleaning of the fire house (Meeker) weekly, evening or weekend, and occasional deep cleaning. A narrative of expectations can be obtained at the RBFPD office, 236 7th St. Proposals to be reviewed at the June board meeting.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has openings for a part-time maintenance position and part-time custodial position ; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for an application.

Part Time Front Desk person, flexible hours. Apply in person at Moosehead Lodge. 856 East Main Street, Rangely.

**HelpWanted: Temporary**

White River Trees is looking for Temporary Labor throughout the spring/summer season. If interested call Matt at 970-778-1912.

**HELP WANTED: SEASONAL**

Seasonal Park Laborer(s) The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking a seasonal non-benefited Park Laborer, who could work up to 40 hours per week from May to September. Hiring range is $10.52-$13.94/hr. Duties include; perform manual labor, maintenance and repair of parks, trails, recreational facilities, landscaping, buildings and other ERBM Recreation & Park District assets. Requirements include, but are not limited to: be at least 16 years of age; willing to work a schedule that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, split shifts and holidays; must establish and maintain positive working relationships with subordinates, coworkers and supervisors; must work well in a progressive, team-oriented environment as well as independently depending on circumstances; ability to safely and effectively operate tools, equipment and vehicles. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**LAND/LOTS**

10 acre pasture, fenced, shed, power. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $68,500. 970-208-4765

5 acre with power, fenced, pasture. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $56,500. 970-208-4765

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

House approx. 1800 sq ft on 10 acres 6 mi up Strawberry. Fenced, storage shed well. See to appreciate. $211,500. Call for appt 970-208-4765

PRICE REDUCED to $247,500! Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information. Motivated sellers!

FSBO: 293 Agency Dr. Well kept, 5 ac. horse property, 1 mile S of Meeker.

4 BR, 2 BA 2,220 s.f. Attached 2-car garage, 40×60 barn/shop, trex deck, stone patio, large entry deck. Awesome Views. Asking $399,00 Please call 970-756-7765

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

***RENTALS: MEEKER**

2 BDR, 1 BA fully remodeled house, $750 per month, No pets. 970-220-2029

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

12th Street apt, 2 BDR, 1 BA, new carpet, heat, water,ksewer, trash, cable TV, included. Coin operated laundry. $500 month + security deposit 970-756-4895

For rent – 1 bed, 1 bath small house for rent partially furnished. Includes washer/dryer, water, sewer. You pay electric. $500 mo. Call 970-629-9714.

**RENTALS: RANGELY

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

**MOTOR:CAMPERS/RV**

2009 28 foot Pilgrim International Camper with 14 foot slide. Sleeps 8, barbeque, solar charging system, 4 seasons rating. Excellent condition. $14,000 negotiable 970-620-6185

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICE**

The contents of Storage Unit #12 at 219 E Market St, Meeker, CO will be auctioned off 30 days from today if full payment has not been made.

Published: April 27, May 4,11 & 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Permit Renewal Application for the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. This permit renewal application updates Mining Permit No. C-1981-019 for the next five year term.

All of the areas to be affected by this Permit Renewal are owned by Axial Basin Coal Company, Colowyo Coal Company L.P., the State of Colorado and the Bureau of Land Management and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and east of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W10745/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W10745/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 16, Exhibit 1, Item 13 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Permit Renewal is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Permit Renewal Application should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Permit Renewal Application has the right to provide written comments or objections to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the last publication of this notice.

Publish: April 27, May 4, 11, & 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

SPORTS OFFICIALS FOR COED SOFTBALL

The EASTERN RIO BLANCO METROPOLITAN RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT, a political subdivision of the State of Colorado, is soliciting proposals from qualified Sports Officials to officiate scheduled Coed Softball games. The games are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30pm between June 12, 2017 and August 16, 2017. Officials do not need to be available for all dates/times.

Interested parties are required to submit an organized letter which contains:

A history of experience and qualifications.

A per game rate defined; include full compensation for labor, equipment use, liability, and other associated costs incurred per game. Include a cancelled game rate if official is already at the field.

Contractor must provide their own equipment. Contractor will be required to meet with Recreation Supervisor prior to June 12, 2017.

Selected candidates will be required to sign an Independent Contractors Contract, W-9 form, Declaration of Independent Contractor Status form and provide proof of liability insurance.

For more information contact Shelly Rogers, Recreation Manager, at shellyr@meekerrecdistrict.com or 970-878-7415. Proposals must be received by the District before 5p.m. on May 22, 2017 at the District’s administrative office, Meeker Recreation Center, 101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO 81641.

EASTERN RIO BLANCO METROPOLITAN

RECREATION AND PARK DISTRIC

By: Sean VonRoenn

Executive Director

Publish: May 11, and 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of Meeker School District Re-1, Rio Blanco County, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2018; and has been filed in the office of the superintendent where it is available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Education of said district at the School Administration Building on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Any person paying school taxes in said district may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register his objections thereto.

Board of Education

Meeker School District Re-1

/s/ Bill deVergie

Secretary of the Board

Published: May 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

COMMENTS ON DBE GOAL AND RATIONALE

May 18, 2017

The proposed overall Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal for fiscal years 2015-2017 for the Meeker Coulter Field Airport, Meeker, CO is 1.33% to be reached through race and gender conscious means and 0.00% to be reached through race and gender neutral means.

The proposed goal and its rational are available for inspection for 30 days following the date of this notice (May 18, 2017) at the office of GDA Engineers, 2211 W. 3000 S., STE B, Heber City, Utah, or by going to http://www.gdaengineers.com/customer/DBE/. Comments on this proposed DBE Goal will be accepted in writing (via US Mail or email) for 30 days following the date of this notice (May 18, 2017). Please send comments to:

US MAIL:

GDA Engineers

ATTN: Amelia Pays

2211 W. 30000 S., STE B

Heber City, UT 84032

EMAIL:

apays@gdaengieners.com

In addition, a survey has been setup to collect data. Please click on the following link to take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W8MRLG2

Comments will be accepted until June 17, 2017.

Published: May 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

COMMENTS ON DBE GOAL AND RATIONALE

May 18, 2017

The proposed overall Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal for fiscal years 2018-2020 for the Meeker Coulter Field Airport, Meeker, CO is 0.00% to be reached through race and gender neutral means and 0.00% to be reached through race and gender conscious means. An Overall Three-Year Goal will be determined at such time as we anticipate awarding DOT/FAA funded prime contracts the cumulative total value of which exceeds $250,000 during any one or more of the reporting fiscal years within the three-year goal period.

The proposed goal and its rational are available for inspection for 30 days following the date of this notice at the office of GDA Engineers, 2211 W. 3000 S., STE B, Heber City, Utah, or by going to http://www.gdaengineers.com/customer/DBE/. Comments on this proposed DBE Goal will be accepted in writing (via US Mail or email) for 30 days following the date of this notice. Please send comments to:

US MAIL:

GDA Engineers

ATTN: Amelia Pays

2211 W. 30000 S., STE B

Heber City, UT 84032

EMAIL:

apays@gdaengieners.com

In addition, a survey has been set up to collect data. Please click on the following link to take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WJ2T5XM

Comments will be accepted until June 17, 2017.

Published: May 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 19-3-503(8)(b),

C.R.S.PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO:

In the interests of:

Child: J G

and Concerning: Respondent Mother:

MARYL GLADSTONE

Respondent Father (Alleged):

CHARLES WEBB

Special Respondent, Maternal Grandmother

AUDRA GLADSTONE

Case No: 16JV12

To: Putative Father Charles Webb

Last Known Address if any: Unknown

A hearing on the adjudication of the minor child J. G. will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:

Date: June 2, 2017 Time: 1:00 P.M.

Courtroom B, Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641

KENT A. BORCHARD, #2194

Attorney for the People of the

State of Colorado and Rio Blanco County Department of Human Services

Published: May 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County Colorado

Rio Blanco County Courthouse

555 Main Street 3rd Floor

Meeker, Colorado 81641

PROPOSED AGENDA

May 22, 2017

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

CONSENT AGENDA FOR MAY 22, 2017

Consent 1_Approval of Contract Modification No. 1 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Preston McEachern DBA AM-PM Sweepers and Stripes, LLC, for the 2017 Crackfill Project, adding CR4 to the scope of work, extending the completion date to June 2, 2017, and increasing the not to exceed amount by $7,902.00 to $45,378.00.

Consent 2_Approval of the joint letter from the White River and Douglas Creek Conservation Districts and the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Bureau of Land Management requesting a meeting to discuss PEDHMA and coordinating agency status.

Consent 3_Approval of Modification No. 10 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the U.S. Forest Service for spot gravelling on CR 10, South Fork, in an amount not to exceed $20,000.00. (Chairman Signs)

Consent 4_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to the Bureau of Land Management, The Ute Indian Tribe, the Board of County Commissioners of Moffat County, The Town of Dinosaur and The Town of Rangely, opposing the sale or transfer of land from the BLM to the Ute Indian Tribe for the purposes of developing a Casino near the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado.

BUSINESS:

Business 1_None.

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_None.

Bid Awards:

Bid Award 1_ None.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_None.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_None.

Other Business:

Public Comments

County Commissioners Updates

Public Hearings:

Public Hearing 1_None.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 12, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9573 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: May 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RANGELY BOARD OF TRUSTEES

(TOWN COUNCIL)

The Regular Town Council Meeting of May 23, 2017 will be cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 7:00 P.M.

Thank You!

By: Lisa Piering, Clerk/Treasurer

Published: May 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

