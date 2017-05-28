Meeker FD gets grant for expansion

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco Fire Protection District (Meeker Fire and Rescue) has achieved another milestone toward the expansion and renovation of its headquarters at 236 Seventh St. in Meeker.

Following the purchase of the former Rocky Mountain Bowstrings building on the corner of Seventh and Main streets in 2012, and the demolition of that building in 2015, the district applied for and has been awarded a Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) grant in the amount of $1 million. This will offset the district’s cost for the construction of a new administration building and the renovation of the current fire house. The grant will come from DOLA’s Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund.

The new administration building will be home for the offices for the fire chief, office administrator and EMS services. It will also showcase the historic fire engine from the 1930s, as well as other artifacts related to the department’s long history in Meeker.

After careful consideration by the board, the district has awarded the construction bid for the project to local contractor Renninger Log Homes, with the understanding that Renninger will use local subcontractors “as much as possible.”

The building will feature sustainable design elements and eco-friendly aspects.

“We’re hoping to help enhance the downtown corridor with this building,” said Fire Chief Terry Skidmore.

The district is awaiting a building permit from the Town of Meeker. Once the permit is received, groundbreaking will take place.

The district currently has 38 fire and emergency medical volunteers. “We’re always looking for more volunteers,” said Skidmore, adding that daytime help—people who can respond to calls during regular daytime hours—is the biggest need.

Like this: Like Loading...