Photos: White River Rumble 2017

The White River Rumble, touted as being a race “like no other in the Western United States,” covers 70 miles of diverse, rough terrain to challenge riders of every level. All skill levels were represented last Saturday as more than 50 riders entered. Riders from across the state, Wyoming and even Minnesota competed in the second annual White River Rumble, organized by the White River Snowmobile Club, with the help of local law enforcement and sponsors. “The club’s goal with the Rumble is to have a unique event to bring people into Meeker and increase commerce during its slowest time of year,” race organizer Shane Pfeiffer said. “The club is already working on plans to make the 2018 White River Rumble, bigger and better. For more information, please visit whiteriversnowmobile.com or check them out on Facebook. The White River Snowmobile Club’s next meeting is Feb. 20. Bobby Gutierrez photo