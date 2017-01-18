White River Rumble snowmobile race Feb. 4

January 18, 2017 Herald Times Staff News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The White River Snowmobile Club is hosting the second annual 70-mile cross country race on Feb. 4. There are also vintage and coed team divisions racing 33 miles. The club will be meeting each Monday, 6 p.m. at the Mexican House to prepare for the event. Racers, volunteers and new club members wanted!

