White River Rumble snowmobile race Feb. 4

MEEKER | The White River Snowmobile Club is hosting the second annual 70-mile cross country race on Feb. 4. There are also vintage and coed team divisions racing 33 miles. The club will be meeting each Monday, 6 p.m. at the Mexican House to prepare for the event. Racers, volunteers and new club members wanted!
Sports Swap set for Jan. 10 at fairgrounds
MEEKER — White River Snowmobile Club will sponsor the Sports Swap from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds.
This racer tries desperately to cut his snowmobile tightly around the barrel during the barrel racing event at the Family Fun Day on Saturday at Ute Park.