105th annual Old Timers reunion goes off without a hitch

RBC | Like they wrote on the program, “Not many parties last 105 years.” But this one has. Started in 1912, the Rio Blanco County Pioneers Association “Old Timers” dinner and reunion came off like a charm Saturday at the Freeman Fairfield Community Center in Meeker.

Like this writer, many old timers were spinning in dismay that the “young” Turner girl twins, Hallie Turner Blunt and Molly T. Turner, were even old enough to be Old Timers-eligible, let alone be this year’s co-presidents. As expected, of course, they did a grand job. Blunt, to no one’s apparent surprise, did all the public speaking for the two. Their theme for this year was “Ride for the Brand” and a collection of scenes from area ranches identified by their brands was shown via Powerpoint.

Other officers this year were Voni and Bill Stewart, co-vice-presidents; Haley McKay Kracht, secretary; and Connie Theos, treasurer. Bill Lake gave the invocation. Natasha Stewart Clatterbaugh read the list of 65 pioneer friends and family lost since last year’s dinner. Chris Oldland Uphoff was in charge of encouraging folks to participate in capturing oral histories, conducted by the historical society. Kirstie Smith Kilduff was there to take professional photographs of folks in their finest. Henry and Kris Mazzola Arcolesse of Ma Famiglia Italian restaurant catered the dinner.

Recognition for the oldest pioneer lady in attendance went to Ethel Starbuck; oldest pioneer gentleman to Joe Sullivan; youngest pioneer lady to Hanna Krueger Borchard and youngest pioneer gentleman to Dr. Kevin Borchard. Recognition for the pioneer couple in attendance married the longest went to Emma Lou Klein and Dale Frisby at 63 years, but they were almost beat out by Mary Maez and Mike Whalin at 58 years. Maez expressed “total shock” they could be so close to being married the longest. The pioneer traveling the furthest to attend was Ben Brown from Kentucky.

Classes holding reunions at the dinner and over the weekend were the Class of 1962 (55 years) and the Class of 1980ish (35 years). Included in the latter were Troy Hilkey, Jewell Purkey Kindler, Tena Nye Theos, Trudy Jones Burri, Cindy Purkey Gaugh, Barbie Lyke Purkey and Anthony Mazzola.

Participants in the Class of 1962 reunion included Paula Starbuck Armstrong, Karen Carstens Miller, Bill Lake, Sherry Klinglesmith, Sally Watt Smith, Frances Beck Brown, Gus Anderson, Tom and Mary Pilkington, Anna Grubbs Freeman, Wayne Kinder, Rosemary Franklin and Diane Dunbar McKee. In addition, Sandy Rector Taylor, Sam Love and Larry Story were at the Friday night Mexican House dinner. Armstrong reported that, “it was a very nice gathering of a special, talented Meeker High School class.” She also said the gathering was sad to note the recent passing of classmate Heather Jensen of Grand Junction who had been planning on attending.

In a brief business meeting, the Pioneers Association elected the Stewarts to be next year’s co-presidents and re-elected Kracht as secretary and Theos as treasurer. Vice-president(s) for next year will be chosen by next year’s organizing committee with that responsibility falling mostly on the Stewarts. Hallie reported that she and Molly had noted that there were a couple of cases where past Pioneer presidents had served more than one year, but that the two of them saw no need for that in their case.

The Caleb Dean Band from the Roaring Fork Valley played and were very well received. Many remarked on how many folks were actually dancing and how late the dancing continued.

Rio Blanco County pioneers to be remembered

We fondly remember these Rio Blanco County pioneers, family members and friends who were a part of our lives and passed away in the last year:

Dena Hallmark Archibeque

Diane Elizabeth Baughman

Robert Wayne Berrett

Theodore Gerald Bina

Bob Bivens

Karen Beth Krosschell Borchard

Adah Geraldine McSweeney Bossart

Steven C. Bringard

Sally Carter Brown

William John Bruckner

Fred Gordon Brumback

Norma Jean Carver

Ernie Melvin Coats

Patricia Marine Cook

Helena Rosanna “Roxie” Copeland

Juan Alonso Chumacero, Sr.

Kanionette “Kay” Cudo

Marilyn Cunningham

Dawn Michelle Miller DeSantos

Gerald Dickman

Tom Farris

Harry Forward

Marjorie Fay Foster

Wilma Sutton Fowler

Gordon Franklin

Karen Lenore Row Garcia

Edna Mae Gould

Charles William Gore

C.F. [Bud] Harvey

Melba Ellen Hill

Norma Dale Hood [Dennison]

Ronald George Hrynkow

Brenda Jane Hughes

Heather Jensen

Donald [Bob] Jordan

Darrell Glen Kendall

Alfred Marlin George

Bonnie Marie Kracht

Benjamin Michael Long

Laura Edna Mayberry

Trevor Alan McCoy

Frances Louise Mcdow

Richard Darrell Muller

David C. Miller

Joseph Alan Morrison

Doris [Jean] Nadon

Mary Lillian Orris

Glen Paul Papez

Mina A. Pauls

Elaine Adel Pearce

James Calvin [Jim] Pilkington

Troy Ross [Buck] Pollard

David J. [Dave] Prather

Dixie Lee Raley

Earl Leo Ryan, M.D.

Butch Marvin Schueller

Penny Melissa Scott

Marjorie Mae Strode

Josephine Ann [Shively] Tucker

Esther [Proctor] Vanderpool

Donald Edward “Thumper” Wade II

Ervan Lee “Hank” Watson II

Robert Wesley

Kylen Cole Wilder

Shirley Louise Robertson Englert Wix

Like this: Like Loading...