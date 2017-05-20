15 years of ‘bird day’… May 20, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0 USFS Wildlife Biologist Mary Gillespie received an award Monday from Environment for the Americas in recognition of Meeker’s annual program to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day for the last 15 years. Every year Gillespie presents information to fourth grade through seventh grade classrooms at Meeker Elementary School, and then leads field trips around town to identify different species of birds. For her dedication, Gillespie received a gift from the elementary school and has been named Meeker’s citizen of the month for June. Niki Turner photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply