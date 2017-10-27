4-H clubs host Harry Potter-themed fundraiser Oct. 28 in Meeker

MEEKER | CSU Extension and Rio Blanco County 4-H clubs are hosting a Harry-Potter themed fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-10 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. Food, fun, games and STEM activities are part of the planned events suitable for all ages, from toddlers to adults. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families (up to six persons)

